DEQ Announces Opening Date for Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program

Today, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and remain open through Wednesday, Nov. 4. Based on strong demand and available funding, DEQ expects the program will be fully subscribed and will suspend rebates on Thursday, Nov. 5. Therefore, any vehicles purchased or leased before Aug. 25, 2026, or after Nov. 4, 2026 are not eligible to apply for the rebate. Under program rules, DEQ must suspend rebates once available funding is exhausted.

DEQ offers two rebates*:

Standard Rebate (Available to all Oregon residents, businesses, non-profits and government agencies): Eligible, new battery electric vehicle: $2,000 Eligible, new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle: $1,500 New zero-emissions ​motorcycle: $375 All vehicles must be on the Eligible Vehicle List.

Charge Ahead Rebate (Available to low- and moderate-income households and non-profit, low-income service providers): The Used Charge Ahead Rebate: Eligible, used battery electric vehicle: $4,000 or no more than 30% of the vehicle price. Eligible, used plug-in hybrid electric vehicle: $2,500, or no more than the total vehicle purchase price. The New Charge Ahead Rebate: Eligible, new battery electric vehicle: $7,500 Eligible, new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle: $5,000 All vehicles must be on the Eligible Vehicle List.



*You may only apply for a Standard or a Charge Ahead Rebate.

In May, the Environmental Quality Commission, DEQ’s policy and rulemaking board, adopted new rules adjusting the rebate amounts, limiting the number of rebates an individual may receive and clarifying processes and definitions. The changes help extend limited program funding, prioritize vehicles with greater emissions‑reduction benefits, respond to rising vehicle prices and enable more applicants to participate. When proposing the rule amendments, DEQ included feedback collected from a nearly six-week public comment period on how to keep the program workable and equitable.

“The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program continues to be one of the most effective ways to help Oregon families and communities access cleaner transportation,” said DEQ Air Quality Transportation Strategies Section Manager Rachel Sakata. “By refining the program and updating rebate amounts, we’re ensuring Oregon’s transition to cleaner vehicles remains both stable and equitable by opening the door for more people to benefit from the environmental progress we’re making together.”

To determine Charge Ahead Rebate eligibility for individuals, check DEQ’s Charge Ahead Rebate: Income Eligibility web page. Charge Ahead Rebate applicants can now prequalify by completing the prequalification application to receive a voucher to be used at participating dealerships.

Applicants have six months from date of purchase or lease to apply for rebates. Once the program reopens, the fund balance can be tracked by visiting the Available Rebate Funding web page. If applications exceed available funding during the open period, then approved applicants will go on a waiting list, to be paid once DEQ receives its next financial allotment in early spring 2027.

The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program receives at least $12 million annually, or 45% of the state’s Vehicle Privilege Tax. Electric vehicles purchased or leased before Aug. 25, 2026 or on or after Nov. 5 will not receive state rebates and will not be placed on a waiting list.

DEQ’s Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program web page has all the details. Please visit the EV Rebate Contact web page to ask questions. You may register at OCVRP Sign Up to receive program updates by email.