Commerce Celebrates Oklahoma’s Selection as Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus Finalist

Oklahoma Commerce CEO John Budd released the following statement applauding Oklahoma being one of five states to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy as a finalist for a proposed Oklahoma Commerce CEO John Budd released the following statement applauding Oklahoma being one of five states to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy as a finalist for a proposed Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus (NLIC).

“The Department of Energy couldn’t ask for a better partner dedicated to advancing the future of American energy than Oklahoma,” said Budd. “Our state has long been an energy powerhouse, leading the nation in oil and natural gas while also ranking among the top producers of renewable energy. Adding nuclear to that portfolio is a natural next step. We look forward to working with communities across the state to identify a partner excited to work with the DOE and invest in the next generation of nuclear innovation.”

While five states have signed MOUs with the DOE, only three will be selected to host a NLIC. The selected states will be announced by the end of 2026.

The proposed campuses could support the full nuclear fuel lifecycle while also serving as hubs for advanced manufacturing, reactor deployment, and power generation, creating thousands of new jobs and generating billions of dollars in capital investment. (NLIC).