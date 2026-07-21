Park Aerospace Chooses Tulsa International Airport for New Advanced Composite Materials Facility

$65 million investment further accelerates growth of one of America’s leading aerospace clusters

Tulsa International Airport has secured another major aerospace tenant as Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE – PKE) selected the airport’s North Development Area for an aerospace composites manufacturing expansion.

Park Aerospace has been in business for more than 70 years and has served the aerospace industry for more than 50 years. Its products are used in many of the world’s most demanding commercial aerospace and defense applications.

The company plans to invest approximately $65 million to construct an advanced composite materials manufacturing facility on 18 acres at Tulsa International Airport (TUL). Construction is expected to begin soon, with the facility anticipated to be completed in 2028. Once operational, the facility is expected to employ over 100 people.

The announcement, made in partnership with the State of Oklahoma during the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, England, represents another significant milestone in Tulsa’s continued momentum as one of the nation’s premier locations for aerospace innovation.

For nearly a century, Tulsa has built a global reputation in aviation. Today, that legacy continues to evolve as aviation and aerospace companies increasingly choose Tulsa not only for its central location and business climate, but because of the collaborative ecosystem that already exists here. From commercial aviation and maintenance, repair and overhaul operations to advanced manufacturing, engineering and space technologies, companies locating and expanding at Tulsa International Airport become part of one of the country’s most established aviation and aerospace clusters.

Supporting that ecosystem is a strong talent pipeline, with nationally recognized aviation and aerospace education programs at the high school, career technology and collegiate levels preparing the next generation of skilled workers right here in Tulsa.

Brian Shore, Park Aerospace Corp.’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Thank you, Oklahoma, thank you, Tulsa, and thank you, Tulsa International Airport, for welcoming Park Aerospace to your state, your community and your wonderful airport. And thank you for offering us such a special site at the Tulsa International Airport. It will be a privilege to join the wonderful Tulsa community. Park has come a very long way since we started in 1954 with almost nothing in that little garage in Woodside, Queens, but, to us, our new home at the Tulsa International Airport represents an exciting new beginning for our Company.”

“Companies don’t choose a location simply because land is available,” said Alexis Higgins, A.A.E., CEO of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. “They choose places where they can find talent, infrastructure and partners who are invested in their success. That’s exactly what we’ve built at Tulsa International Airport. Our entire team welcomes Park Aerospace to Tulsa and looks forward to championing Park’s success as it joins one of the nation’s most established and fastest-growing aerospace ecosystems.”

Park Aerospace joins a growing list of aerospace companies investing in Tulsa International Airport’s aerospace campus. This year alone, the airport welcomed major investments from Agile Space Industries’ propulsion testing and manufacturing expansion, Quantum Space’s new spacecraft manufacturing facility, and continued growth by long-time tenant Lufthansa Technik Component Services.

“This investment is another powerful example of Oklahoma’s aerospace industry continuing to grow and compete on a global stage,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “Park Aerospace’s decision to expand in Tulsa reflects the strength of our workforce, our pro-business environment and the momentum we’re building as a destination for advanced aerospace manufacturing.”

“Tulsa has been an aviation city for generations, and today we’re writing the next chapter of that story,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “Park Aerospace’s investment reflects the confidence global aerospace companies have in our workforce, our business community and our future. We’re proud to welcome them to Tulsa.”

As aerospace manufacturing continues to grow, Tulsa International Airport is ready for what’s next. With more than 700 acres available for future development and a long history of aviation and manufacturing excellence, the airport is attracting companies that want to be part of a thriving aerospace ecosystem and helping strengthen Oklahoma’s economy for generations to come.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures advanced composite materials and engineered composite structures for the global aerospace and defense industries. Its products, including specialty adhesives, lightning strike protection materials and other advanced composites, are used in the production of commercial and military aircraft, jet engines, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), business and general aviation aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, rocket motors and spacecraft. In addition to advanced materials, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, assemblies and tooling for a variety of aerospace applications. Headquartered in Newton, Kansas, Park Aerospace has served the aerospace industry for more than 50 years. Visit https://parkaerospace.com/ for full details.

About Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa International Airport serves more than 3.2 million commercial passengers annually while supporting one of the nation’s largest aviation and aerospace employment centers. Home to a diverse mix of aerospace manufacturers, maintenance providers, suppliers and aviation businesses, the airport continues to advance its mission of growing Oklahoma’s aerospace economy through strategic development, infrastructure investment and industry partnerships. For more information, visit www.flytulsa.com.