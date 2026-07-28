Transforming Campus Sites into Communities with Dr. Ayodele Akinola

Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) stands at an exciting crossroads of innovation and growth, propelled by a visionary leader dedicated to advancing facilities and campus operations with purpose and pride: Dr. Ayodele Akinola, Associate Vice President of Facilities and Campus Operations. Through his leadership, TMCC is not only enhancing its physical infrastructure but also fostering sustainable, functional, and community-connected environments that elevate student experience, support staff, and serve the broader Northern Nevada region.

Building More Than Structures: TMCC’s Pivotal Projects

At the heart of TMCC’s current momentum lie more than 40 vital facilities initiatives underway across TMCC locations. These include the ambitious construction of the new theater building, a landmark fire tower project, and a broad sweep of upgrades to campus infrastructure. Each project underscores TMCC’s commitment to creating inclusive, safe, and innovative learning environments.

Akinola emphasizes the holistic goals behind this work. He says, “Our facilities are extensions of our educational mission. Every brick laid and every system upgraded is designed to enhance the student experience, enable employee success, strengthen campus resilience, and contribute positively to the wider community.”

His work reflects an understanding that well-managed facilities serve as foundations for academic excellence and community vitality. Through his leadership, TMCC is shaping campus spaces that are not only functional and sustainable but also inspiring places for students, faculty, and staff to thrive.

Leading Locally, Impacting Globally

Akinola’s influence reverberates far beyond TMCC through his long-standing dedication to APPA, formerly the Association of Physical Plant Administrators, a premier international association that champions the advancement of educational facilities professionals. With a membership exceeding 23,000 from over 1,000 institutions across North America, APPA fosters a collaborative community that offers training, certification, research analytics, and peer support to improve educational environments globally.

Within the US, APPA’s regional structure includes six chapters; Akinola plays a key leadership role in the Pacific Coast Chapter (PCAPPA), serving as a current board member and past president. His involvement includes participation on the APPA President’s Committee and the Communications Strategy Committee, where he actively shapes overarching association priorities, member engagement strategies, and the evolving roles of facilities professionals as strategic partners in higher education.

His remarkable contributions were recognized in 2025 when he received the regional PCAPPA Pacesetter Award, honoring his efforts to enhance organizational visibility, advance member professional development, and align regional initiatives with APPA’s global mission. Earlier this month, Akinola was presented with the international Pacesetter Award from APPA presented at the annual conference in Washington, D.C.

The facilities projects underway at TMCC reflect the efforts of APPA, including community, collaboration, and advocacy. “Our work aligns with APPA’s mission to empower facilities professionals to improve learning environments, ultimately supporting student success. I am proud of how TMCC embodies this through innovation, collaboration, and a passion for building a better future for all,” he said.

In addition to his leadership at TMCC and APPA, Akinola also shares his expertise in numerous community and professional roles. As President of the Northern Nevada Facilities Management Association (NNFMA), President of the Stonefield II HOA Board of Directors, Board Member of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB), and national advisory board member for the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement (SCLA), he exemplifies a broad commitment to sustainability, operational excellence, and community stewardship.

Sharing Knowledge: Thought Leadership through Publications and Training

Beyond governance, Akinola is a prolific contributor to the professional knowledge base of educational facilities management. As a published author in APPA’s Facilities Manager Magazine, his articles address pressing topics such as environmental sustainability, operational innovation, regenerative infrastructure, and leadership culture within facilities organizations.

Noteworthy contributions include:

These pieces share practical lessons from TMCC’s pioneering efforts, inspiring facilities professionals nationwide to integrate sustainability, effective leadership, and innovation in their operations.

Akinola also champions professional development locally. By hosting APPA’s Supervisor’s Toolkit at TMCC, he expanded access to critical supervisory training for facilities teams across Northern Nevada, supporting workforce readiness, mentorship, and leadership growth in the region.

Strategic Partnerships Fueling Education and Workforce Growth

Recognizing that buildings alone do not create vibrant educational environments, TMCC under Akinola’s guidance, actively fosters partnerships with industry leaders. CORE Construction, a valued partner since 2018, exemplifies this approach, building key campus landmarks like the Sports and Fitness Center, Soccer Field, and the new EastView Theater, which will broaden opportunities for students in performing arts and technical theater programs.

Travis Coombs, CORE’s Vice President, stresses the importance of this collaboration. He said, “Strong partnerships between local businesses and TMCC are an investment in Northern Nevada’s future. Together, we provide students with hands-on experience, develop in-demand skills, and fuel a robust regional economy.”

TMCC’s Career Hub also facilitates immersive experiences for students, such as internships, empowering students to explore diverse career paths in construction management, engineering, architecture, and related fields pivotal sectors in regional growth and workforce development.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Sustainable, Connected Campuses

The future of TMCC is bright under Dr. Ayodele Akinola’s guidance. His dynamic leadership in overseeing ambitious facilities projects, coupled with deep engagement in professional education and community partnerships, positions TMCC as a model for sustainable, student-centered educational environments. As the college continues to grow and innovate, Akinola’s work ensures that the physical spaces where learning happens are as forward-thinking as the learners themselves.

For more information, contact Facilities and Campus Operations.