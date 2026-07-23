Tiny Galleries, Giant Creativity at TMCC

Much to the delight of TMCC Art Galleries Curator Kyle Karrasch, over 100 people—the biggest turnout of the year—attended the July 15 opening reception of 12:1 Galleries, A Show of Miniature Art. This imaginative exhibition, presented in collaboration with Wedge Outside the Box, transforms the Main Gallery into a collection of tiny, immersive gallery spaces.

Featuring a series of meticulously crafted dollhouses reimagined as intimate galleries, 12:1 Galleries showcases original artwork by Northern Nevada artists in unexpected ways. Each miniature gallery functions as its own exhibition space, inviting visitors to look closely and discover intricate details while experiencing art from a fresh perspective.

A dollhouse in the 12:1 Galleries exhibition.

“This project celebrates the creativity of our regional arts community while reminding us that even at one-twelfth scale, art has the power to inspire wonder, spark conversation, and create meaningful connections," said Karrasch.

The exhibition is on display through Thursday, Aug. 6, in the Main Gallery located in the V. James Eardley Student Services Center in the Red Mountain Building on TMCC's Dandini Campus. It is free and open to the public during regular business hours.

By dramatically changing the scale of the traditional gallery experience, the exhibition encourages visitors to slow down and engage with artwork in a more thoughtful, hands-on way. Viewers are invited to bend closer, crouch lower, and immerse themselves in the tiny worlds where craftsmanship, storytelling, humor, and experimentation come together to demonstrate that even the smallest works can have a powerful impact.

“As a curator, the greatest joy has been watching visitors slow down, lean in, and interact with each miniature gallery with the same curiosity and engagement they would bring to a full-scale museum,” said Karrasch. “Those moments of wonder and connection are exactly what this exhibition was created to inspire," he added.

For more information about the exhibition, visit TMCC Art Galleries.