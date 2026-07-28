Jensen Comedy Collective Brings Stand-Up Comedy to Jensen Beach

Comedians Megan Nager and Jorja Metz have teamed up with Jensen Beach Chamber CEO Ronald Rose to launch a new local comedy series during Jammin' Jensen.

Building a recurring show with Ron and Jorja here in Jensen Beach means a lot to me. We're bringing the same energy you'd find at the Comedy Store or the Laugh Factory straight to the Treasure Coast” — Megan Nager

JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jensen Beach is getting a new stage for stand-up. Comedians Megan Nager and Jorja Metz have partnered with Ron Rose, President & CEO of the Jensen Beach Chamber of Commerce , to launch the Jensen Comedy Collective, a comedy show series that will bring professional stand-up to venues throughout Jensen Beach. The series will debut on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 7 p.m., at the Jensen Beach Community Center. The inaugural show will take place during the weekly downtown Jensen Beach Jammin' Jensen event and will feature Nager, Metz, and fellow comedian Chris Curtland.“This has been a dream of mine for a while now,” said Ron Rose, President of the Jensen Beach Chamber. “We've built so much energy around events like Taste of Jensen, the Jensen Beach Art & Craft Show, and Jammin' Jensen — bringing regular comedy shows to downtown felt like the natural next step. Teaming up with Megan and Jorja to make it happen has been a blast and we can't wait to get the first show underway.”“Jensen Beach has welcomed comedy with open arms since we started Pineapple Laughs , and it's clear this community wants more of it,” said Megan Nager. “Getting to build a recurring show with Ron and Jorja, right here in Jensen Beach, means a lot to me. We're bringing the same energy you'd find at the Comedy Store or the Laugh Factory straight to the Treasure Coast.”Megan Nager is a SAG actor, comedian, and CEO who spent more than a decade in Hollywood performing stand-up and improv comedy at world-famous venues including the Comedy Store and the Laugh Factory, sharing stages with the likes of Aziz Ansari, Vince Vaughn, Pete Davidson, and Iliza Shlesinger. After moving to the Treasure Coast in 2022, she partnered with the Ron and the Jensen Beach Chamber to launch Pineapple Laughs, a local improv and stand-up comedy class series that will start back up in September. Nager continues to perform throughout South Florida and has also built a viral following on social media, with her comedic videos racking up millions of views.“I've been doing this for 11 years, ever since I won a local comedy competition in New York, and I'm still just as excited to get on stage,” said Jorja Metz. “Jensen Beach is such a warm, friendly community, and I love that the community has embraced our comedy shows. Fair warning: once a nurse, always a nurse — you're be getting some medical humor.”Jorja Metz has been performing comedy for 11 years, since winning a local comedy competition in New York City. She went on to perform throughout New York before relocating to Florida, where her credits include Black Box Comedy Corner at the Sunrise Theatre, a comedy fundraiser for Dancing with the Stars, the Staten Island Comedy Show, and the Diamonte Show. She has produced her own one-woman comedy show and competed in Florida's Funniest Comedian contest and is a graduate of the Pineapple Laughs Improv Class. A retired critical care nurse from New York, Metz weaves nursing humor into every performance. She can be found on Instagram as The Comic in the Crowd, on YouTube as Jorja with Two Js, and on Facebook as Jorja RN.For several decades, Ron Rose has been the driving force behind many of the area's most popular events. The Jensen Comedy Collective was Rose's brainchild, and after teaming up with Nager and Metz, the trio is excited to bring the comedy series to the area and to also continue offering the Pineapple Laughs Improv and Stand-up Comedy Classes to the public and Jensen Beach Chamber members.

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