SAG Actress Megan Nager Presents Literary Art Award at the 2024 MartinArts Awards (The 'Marties')

STUART, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Megan Nager had the honor of presenting the Literary Art Award at the 2024 MartinArts Awards, also known as the "Marties," held on November 13, 2024 at the historic Lyric Theatre in Downtown Stuart. The annual event, a cornerstone of MartinArts, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, recognizing the outstanding achievements of artists, philanthropists, volunteers, and leaders who inspire a passion for and participation in the arts throughout Martin County.Nager, a SAG actor with a diverse career in film, television, and digital media, was thrilled to be part of such a meaningful evening. "It was a true privilege to present the work of one of the Literary Art Award finalists at the Marties," Nager said. "The MartinArts Awards have been instrumental in honoring those who make a lasting impact on our community through their artistic contributions, and I'm proud to be part of such a significant celebration of the arts."After years of working in Los Angeles in the entertainment industry, Nager made the move to the Treasure Coast, where she has become deeply involved in the local arts scene. She and her husband, Corey Turner, run Wake & Make Media, an award-winning digital marketing agency and production house that specializes in creating high-quality digital content for businesses looking to stand out. Their company has garnered recognition for its creative approach to branding and marketing, helping clients achieve their goals through innovative media strategies.In addition to her work with Wake & Make Media, Nager is passionate about arts education and community engagement. She has partnered with the Jensen Beach Chamber of Commerce to offer improv comedy workshops for local business owners and professionals, helping them build communication and creativity skills that enhance their businesses and personal growth. Nager will also be teaching an improv and acting class for MartinArts beginning in January 2025, further contributing to the growth of the arts in the Treasure Coast area.The MartinArts Awards, now in its 20th year, recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional artistic excellence, leadership, and civic responsibility. The awards are presented in two main categories: Honorary Awards, selected by the MartinArts Board of Directors, which honor legacy achievements in arts education, philanthropy, leadership, and lifetime achievement, and Nominated Categories, which honor artists and student artists for their contributions to visual, performing, and literary arts."Being part of an event that brings together so many passionate and talented individuals who are making a difference in our community is incredibly inspiring," Nager added. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to the vibrant arts community here on the Treasure Coast, and I’m excited about what the future holds for all of us."The evening's festivities included performances, presentations, and a celebration of the creative spirit that makes Martin County a thriving hub for the arts. The event underscored the importance of nurturing the next generation of artists and preserving the legacy of those who have shaped the community through their work in the arts.About Megan Nager: Megan Nager is an award-winning SAG actress, writer, and comedian with a successful career in television, film, and digital media. After relocating to the Treasure Coast, Nager co-founded Wake & Make Media, an award-winning digital marketing agency and production house. She is also an advocate for arts education and will be teaching improv and acting classes at MartinArts beginning in January 2025.To learn more about Megan Nager, visit her personal website https://www.megan-nager.com and her business site, https://www.wakeandmakemedia.com

