Mercy University Selected for Inaugural Global Innovation Sandbox Program

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Innovation Sandbox brings together 49 institutions from 23 countries and 5 continents that are advancing ambitious, institution-shaping work in higher education

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercy University has been selected to join the inaugural Innovation Sandbox, a 12-month peer learning program convened by the Future Universities Alliance, a global learning network incubated by Duke University. The Innovation Sandbox brings together 49 institutions from 23 countries and 5 continents that are advancing ambitious, institution-shaping work in higher education.“Being chosen for the Future Universities Alliance's Innovation Sandbox demonstrates recognition of where Mercy is in transforming students’ lives through career readiness,” said Kristin Curry Greenwood, PT, DPT, EdD, MS, FNAP, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Mercy University. “This program comes at a pivotal moment in Mercy University's evolution as an institution dedicated to student success and transformative education. The collaboration aligns perfectly with our Momentum 2030 strategic vision to ensure our students feel supported, challenged and prepared to graduate into excellent careers that transform their lives. By engaging with other forward-thinking institutions from around the world, through the Future University Alliance, we're positioning Mercy University at the forefront of educational innovation that delivers tangible results for our students and the communities they will serve.”“Mercy University's participation in the Future Universities Alliance's inaugural Innovation Sandbox is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our commitment to education that prepares students for successful careers," said Dr. Kafui Kouakou, vice provost for Experiential Education and Career Development. “Through our proposed Solutions Lab, students will work directly with faculty to tackle real challenges from local organizations and community partners. This hands-on approach helps students build essential skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence while creating practical solutions that make a real difference. We're excited to collaborate with innovative universities from around the world, share best practices, and be part of a network dedicated to meaningful, lasting change in higher education.”Through monthly facilitated small-group sessions, structured milestone meetings, and the Global Summit in Durham, North Carolina, participating teams will work with global peers on active challenges related to institutional design, curriculum, credentials, pedagogy, access, and sustainable implementation. Mercy University will bring into the Sandbox its work on the Solutions Lab, a faculty-led, student-driven initiative that connects students with regional businesses, nonprofits and community organizations to solve real-world challenges while building responsible AI literacy and professional skills.Mercy University’s proposed Solutions Lab will combine strong academics, real-world problem-solving and responsible use of AI to help prepare students for today’s rapidly evolving job market while strengthening the University’s engagement with its surrounding communities.“Higher education is not short of innovation, but it is short of the structures needed to connect that innovation, help it travel, and make it durable," said Noah Pickus, founder of the Future Universities Alliance and Head of Global Strategy and Partnerships at Duke University, where the Alliance is based. "The Innovation Sandbox is our answer to that gap. We are pleased to convene this inaugural cohort and grateful for the trust these institutions have placed in one another to work together in this Alliance.”More information about the Future Universities Alliance and the full list of participating institutions is available at https://futureuniversities.org ###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

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