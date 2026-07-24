Mercy University Named to Phi Theta Kappa's Transfer Honor Roll for Second Consecutive Year

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This recognition highlights the university’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful transition for transfer students.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced it has been named to Phi Theta Kappa’s 2026 Transfer Honor Roll for the second year in a row, a national distinction that recognizes colleges and universities across the country that go above and beyond to create supportive, dynamic and innovative pathways for community college students transitioning to four-year programs. Mercy is among 275 colleges and universities selected by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), an international honor society for students at two-year colleges.“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Phi Theta Kappa for the second consecutive year," said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “This honor reaffirms our dedication to building seamless pathways and robust support systems that empower transfer students to thrive. At Mercy, we remain committed to ensuring every student achieves success, no matter where their academic journey begins.”The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus engagement and support, recruitment and admissions practices, and bachelor’s degree completion. Institutions are evaluated using data from the National Student Clearinghouse and data submitted through the four-year institution’s profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa’s online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways. Mercy University's consecutive selection underscores the University's sustained excellence in supporting transfer students at every stage of their academic journey.“This recognition is about much more than transfer agreements,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “Successful transfer happens when institutions intentionally design policies, practices, and campus cultures that help students thrive after they arrive. These colleges have demonstrated that transfer student success is not accidental. It is a strategic priority.”Read the PTK press release

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