South Fork Reservoir Temporarily Closed

July 27, 2026 South Fork Reservoir is closed until further notice to support fire operations in Elko County. Water recreation is prohibited during this time. Planes need clear access for water dipping. South Fork State Recreation Area remains open to all other activities. We will be updating this page when the reservoir reopens.

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