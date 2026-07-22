James Elekwachi was recently hired as a grants manager. He oversees the Consortium’s grants administration portfolio and supports award management, compliance, and reporting.

Elekwachi earned a M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of Massachusetts Boston and a M.S. in international development from the University of Manchester in the U.K. Prior to joining the Consortium, he was a John A. Knauss Marine Policy fellow working at the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Elekwachi has held positions at the World Bank Group, the U.K.’s Department for International Development, and in academia at University of Massachusetts Boston.

Andrew McMains was recently hired as a Marine Fisheries Extension specialist. He works with fisheries stakeholders, including industry, resource management, and academia, to extend science-based information to sustain marine economies and resources.

McMains holds a B.S. in environmental science from the University of Montana Western and is completing his Ph.D. in fisheries ecology at the East Carolina University Coastal Studies Institute. Before joining the Consortium, he worked for the University of North Carolina Institute of Marine Sciences and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Marine Fisheries.

The post Consortium Welcomes Two New Staff appeared first on S.C. Sea Grant Consortium.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.