Dairy Processor Grant Applications​ Open Until September 1

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 28, 2026

Contact: Haley Laufenberg, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, haley.laufenb​erg1@wi​sconsin.gov​​



MADISON, Wis. – ​The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for Dairy Processor Grants by noon on September 1, 2026. Dairy Processor Grants aim to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin's dairy processing facilities. Due to the ongoing success of this program in supporting innovation at dairy processors across the state, Gov. Evers and the state legislature included additional funding for this program in the 2025-2027 biennial budget.



Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products. Funding from these grants can be used to address a r​ange of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services.

“Wisconsin’s dairy industry contributes $52.8 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The innovative dairy processors across the state contribute to this economic impact and make Wisconsin cheese a household name across the state, nation, and world. Thank you to Governor Evers for continuing to invest in agricultural businesses as they invest in our communities, workforce, and the state’s future.”



Awardees will be chosen through a competitive selection process and may receive grants of up to $50,000 per project. Recipients are required to provide a match of 20% of the grant amount.



The grant application and more information are available at https://datcp.wi.g​ov/Pages/AgDevelopment/DairyProcessorGrants.aspx. Applications must be submitted to DATCP by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. An informational webinar will be held following the release of the Request for Proposal (RFP). Grant recipients will be announced in in the fall of 2026.



Since the program started in 2014, DATCP has received 283 Dairy Processor Grant proposals requesting more than $12.1 million and has funded 148 of those proposals totaling $3.8 million.​



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