Shop Smart and Avoid Scams for the Back-to-School Season

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 11, 2026

Contact: Caleb Kulich, Public Information Officer, (608) 621-1290, caleb.kulich@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The back-to-school season is a busy time of year for both students and guardians. Consumers of all ages will be searching for the best deals on the supplies and products they need, and for scammers, this presents an opportunity. No matter how consumers are preparing for the upcoming school year, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is here to help with tips and resources.

Online Shopping Scams

Online shoppers may be drawn to ads that promote huge discounts but later discover they were posted by scammers. To avoid online back-to-school scams:

Be cautious of social media ads or links sent in promotional emails and texts, even if they are for a well-known and trusted company.

Double check the website's address for errors or minor differences from the usual URL before entering personal or payment information.

Use a credit card for extra protection against fraud.

Scams Targeting College Students​

Fake online ads are not the only scam during the back-to-school season. Young consumers lose money to scams more frequently than older consumers, and that's why scammers specifically target college students with textbook scams, fake job offers, phishing, and many other types of fraud. Students can take these measures to protect themselves:

Only use well-known and trusted websites and sales platforms. For lesser-known sites, search the internet for reviews and scam reports before clicking any links or entering personal information.

Pay close attention to small details to spot inconsistencies and errors, like an unusual email address. Even if the information appears to be related to a trustworthy company or person, it could be a sign of an imposter scam. Consumers who are unsure if a message is legitimate should take action to verify the message is real before acting on it.

Pause before reacting. Scammers use urgency to get consumers to act before they think. That urgency could be positive, like a flash sale that's ending soon, or negative, like a threat.

Talk to a trusted friend or family member about the situation. Sometimes, an outside perspective can help point out the red flags.

Remember: if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.​



For more consumer protection resources or to file a complain​​​​t, visit DATCP's Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.​

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