Sullivan County Seeks Farm Applicants for Farmland Protection Grant Program

Liberty, NY — The Sullivan County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board (AFPB), in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County (CCESC) and the Orange County Land Trust (OCLT), is currently seeking farm owners interested in applying for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSDAM) Farmland Protection Implementation Grants (FPIG) Program.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity for farmers to permanently protect their land from future development through agricultural conservation easements, while continuing to actively farm. Participating farms must be actively farming the property and committed to placing a permanent land protection agreement on their property, ensuring it remains in agricultural use for generations to come.

“Preserving farmland is essential to safeguarding our local food supply, supporting family farms, and maintaining the rural character of Sullivan County,” said Melinda Meddaugh, Agriculture & Food Systems Sr. Issue Leader at CCESC. “This program provides critical resources to help landowners protect their legacy.”

To qualify, interested farms must submit a Pre-Application Inquiry Form by Monday, August 17, 2026. The Sullivan County AFPB will review and rank submissions before forwarding selected applications to the Orange County Land Trust for inclusion in the state grant process. After submitting the pre-application form, a representative from the Orange County Land Trust will follow up directly with applicants to discuss the program in more detail and review eligibility requirements. When offered in the past, the grant has been highly competitive, with requests for State assistance often exceeding available funds.

How to Apply:

Visit the Farmland Preservation Project website to download the inquiry form.

Submit completed forms via email to Melinda Meddaugh at mm2592@cornell.edu or Michael Sweeton at michael@oclt.org.

Alternatively, mail forms to Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, 64 Ferndale-Loomis Road, Liberty, NY 12754

For more information about the NYSDAM FPIG Program, visit the official program page.

For more information about the Sullivan County Farmland Preservation project, visit the CCE Sullivan program page.

This effort is part of a broader initiative to preserve open space, protect historic sites, and strengthen the rural economy through strategic land conservation and community engagement. The program is proudly supported by the Sullivan County Legislature, which recognizes the vital role that farmland plays in the county’s heritage, economy, and future sustainability.