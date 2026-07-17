Food Scraps? Dispose of Them for Free!

Monticello, NY – As part of Sullivan County’s effort to construct a composting facility and to encourage recycling, all County transfer stations are now accepting food scraps at no charge.

“We love that smelly food waste!” affirmed Recycling Coordinator Kassie Thelman. “Don’t throw it in with the rest of your garbage – bring it to one of our transfer stations in Monticello, Ferndale, Mamakating, Cochecton, Livingston Manor or Barryville!”

Any and all kinds of food scraps are accepted, including egg shells, nuts, seeds, coffee grounds (and their paper filters), even tea bags (with the staples removed). Not accepted are bags, packaging or dishware/utensils, even if they are labelled “compostable.” Similarly, pet waste, flowers and soiled paper (like napkins) are not able to be taken. These should be bagged with other household waste.

All food scraps are brought to a commercial facility where they are turned into compost – the kind of facility that County leaders hope to build in the next couple of years near the Monticello Transfer Station.

For more information, email recycling@sullivanny.gov or call 845-807-0291. For hours and locations, visit https://www.sullivanny.gov/Departments/SolidWasteRecycling.