C Mac Contracting Publishes New Jersey Home Remodeling Cost Guide Series

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New series breaks down real 2026 price ranges for kitchen, bathroom, whole-home, and addition projects in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

Every project starts with the same question — what's this going to cost? We would rather give people honest ranges and the reasoning behind them than let them get blindsided later.” — Chris Mackin

MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C Mac Contracting , a home remodeling and construction company serving Monmouth and Ocean Counties, has published a series of cost guides that outline what common home renovation projects actually cost in New Jersey. The guides address one of the first questions homeowners ask before starting a project: what will this really cost?The series was created in response to a common frustration: most online remodeling estimates rely on national averages that do not reflect New Jersey labor rates, municipal permitting, or the surprises that come with older and coastal homes. Each guide provides realistic, local price ranges along with the reasoning behind them.The series covers four project types:• Whole-home remodels generally range from $150,000 to $300,000 for modest to mid-range projects, $300,000 to $500,000 for larger homes or higher-end finishes, and $500,000 or more for extensive gut renovations — roughly $100 to $300 per square foot.• Kitchen remodels range from about $20,000 for minor updates to $150,000 or more for high-end reconfigurations, with mid-range projects typically between $40,000 and $80,000.• Bathroom remodels range from about $7,500 for a powder-room refresh to $75,000 or more for a luxury primary bath, with mid-range full baths typically between $25,000 and $45,000.• Home additions generally range from $150,000 to $700,000 or more, or roughly $250 to $600 per square foot, depending on whether a homeowner builds up or out.Beyond price ranges, each guide explains the factors that move a budget — project size and scope, finish level, structural changes, the age and condition of the home, mechanical systems, and local permitting. The guides also offer practical budgeting frameworks, such as separating must-have items from nice-to-haves, thinking in terms of an investment range rather than a single number, and setting aside a 10 to 20 percent contingency for the unknowns that older homes tend to reveal once walls are opened.“Every project starts with the same question — what is this going to cost?” said Chris Mackin, founder of C Mac Contracting. “We would rather give people honest ranges and the reasoning behind them than let them get blindsided later. An informed homeowner makes better decisions, and that makes for a better project.”The guides also reflect conditions specific to Eastern New Jersey, where coastal and flood-zone requirements, variable municipal permitting timelines, and the realities of renovating older homes can all influence a project's final cost. C Mac Contracting serves communities including Manasquan, Point Pleasant, Spring Lake, Sea Girt, Bay Head, and Mantoloking.The series is anchored by the company's main guide, How Much Does It Cost to Remodel a Home in New Jersey? , which provides a full cost overview and links to the individual kitchen, bathroom, and home addition guides. Homeowners can also schedule a consultation through the company's website.About C Mac ContractingC Mac Contracting is a locally owned and operated remodeling and construction company serving Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. The company specializes in whole-home remodels, kitchen and bathroom renovations, home additions, custom homes, and new construction, with an emphasis on preconstruction planning, transparent pricing, and quality craftsmanship. C Mac Contracting is located at 6 Stockton Lake Blvd, Manasquan, NJ 08736, and can be reached at (732) 233-5499 or online at cmaccontracting.com.

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