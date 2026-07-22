Redwood Family Therapy Welcomes Jenn Lenker, MS, LMFT, to Its Growing Saratoga Springs Team

Redwood Family Therapy is a trusted mental health therapy clinic in Saratoga Springs, Utah, providing compassionate, evidence-based care. Jenn Lenker, MS, LMFT, has joined Redwood Family Therapy and its team of therapists.

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist brings expertise in trauma, couples work, and anxiety to the expanding Utah practice.

We're thrilled to welcome Jenn to Redwood. She has a rare gift for making people feel at ease the moment they sit down, and the clinical depth to help them through the hard things once they do.” — Dr. Lance Dome, PhD, LMFT

SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redwood Family Therapy, a multi-provider mental health practice serving Saratoga Springs and the surrounding Utah County communities, today announced that Jenn Lenker, MS, LMFT , has joined its team of therapists.Lenker is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who works with adults navigating trauma, anxiety, relationship difficulties, grief, life transitions, and faith transitions. She also has particular experience supporting women through the prenatal, pregnancy, and postpartum seasons, as well as clients managing adult ADHD and the everyday weight of feeling stuck or overwhelmed.Her approach is warm, collaborative, and practical. Lenker draws on a broad set of proven methods, including CBT, DBT, ACT, EFT principles, the Gottman Method, and Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), to help clients heal from trauma, strengthen relationships, and build a life that feels more grounded and connected. She works with individuals, couples, and families.A growing practice built on trustSince 2014 Redwood Family Therapy has grown from its roots in Saratoga Springs into one of the area's trusted destinations for individual, couples, and family care. What began as a small practice now brings together a team of eleven therapists offering in-person care at its Saratoga Springs office as well as virtual sessions across Utah. The clinic provides evening hours until 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and some Saturday hours so care can fit real schedules.That growth has been steady and word-of-mouth driven, built on a simple promise: match each client with the right therapist, not just the next available one, and take the time to make people feel welcome and safe from the first session."We're thrilled to welcome Jenn to Redwood," said Dr. Lance Dome of Redwood Family Therapy. "She has a rare gift for making people feel at ease the moment they sit down, and the clinical depth to help them through the hard things once they do. Her experience with trauma, couples, and anxiety fills a real need in our community, and she's exactly the kind of steady, genuine therapist our clients trust us to bring on.""What drew me to Redwood is that the warmth isn't just a tagline, it's how the whole team actually works," Lenker said. "I'm excited to join a practice that takes the time to match people with the right therapist and gives us the room to do real, lasting work. It feels like the right place to do the kind of work I care most about."As the practice continues to grow, adding therapists like Lenker allows Redwood to shorten wait times, broaden the range of specialties available under one roof, and keep care personal even as demand rises across the Saratoga Springs, Lehi, and Eagle Mountain corridor.Lenker is now accepting new clients. Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone.About Redwood Family TherapyRedwood Family Therapy is a multi-provider mental health practice in Saratoga Springs, Utah, offering individual, couples and marriage, family, play, group, and virtual therapy. Its team of licensed therapists supports clients through anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, grief, parenting and family challenges, faith transitions, and more. Redwood offers longer evening hours, statewide virtual care, and a therapist-continuity model designed to keep care personal and consistent. Learn more at redwoodfamilytherapy.com or by phone at 801-341-1919.

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