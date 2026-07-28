Upstream Works Announces the AI Experience Platform to Power Autonomous CX & Efficient Operations

An agentic AI platform that autonomously resolves interactions, guides human agents in real time and orchestrates AI models, delivering CX transformation.

WOODBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upstream Works, a provider of AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions, today announced its AI Experience Platform, an agentic AI platform that enables autonomous, end-to-end omnichannel resolutions, live agent guidance and governed private AI, delivering efficiency, lower costs and a better customer experience at scale.Upstream Works AI Experience Platform provides a purpose-built agentic AI orchestration and intelligence layer that autonomously resolves customer interactions across voice and digital channels, guides human agents in real time when a handoff is needed, and orchestrates AI models within a secure, sovereign architecture across cloud and on-premise environments, giving organizations full control over where their data lives and how it is governed.The platform orchestrates AI models, economical Small Language Models (SLMs) specialized for customer experience, and private Large Language Models (LLMs) designed to continuously evolve and improve resolution quality while reducing cost to serve. Organizations can deploy the AI Experience Platform to the cloud, a virtual private cloud (VPC) or on-premise, on Upstream Works solutions or coexisting with CCaaS environments.What the AI Experience Platform Includes• Agentic Workflow Orchestration: Orchestrates agentic workflows across interactions, systems and data sources.• Autonomous CX Resolutions: Agentic AI can autonomously resolve customer requests end-to-end across channels, 24/7.• AI-Assisted Human CX: When handoffs are needed, human agents receive real-time AI-powered context, next best actions, and suggested responses in an intuitive workspace for effortless, personalized engagements.• Economical & Optimized AI Models: Intelligent orchestration of AI models with economical SLMs specialized for CX and private LLMs, designed to continuously evolve and improve resolution quality while minimizing cost.• AI Security & Data Sovereignty: Full control over where your data lives with complete data sovereignty; built-in security, privacy, governance, compliance monitoring, and end-to-end observability.• Deploy Your Way: Available on cloud, VPC or on-premise, on Upstream Works solutions or coexisting with CCaaS environments.“Customers don’t want to wait or repeat themselves. They want resolutions,” said Jeff Palmer, Chief Revenue Officer of Upstream Works. “Too much of what lands in a contact center is failure demand, repeat contacts that never should have reached a queue in the first place. The AI Experience Platform lets our clients get ahead of that by autonomously resolving the interactions that don’t need a human and equipping human agents with real-time guidance for those that do. This allows organizations to handle contact volumes more efficiently without adding headcount.”The Upstream Works AI Experience Platform will be available in Fall 2026. Organizations interested in seeing autonomous CX in action can book a demo with Upstream Works’ AI and CX experts.About Upstream Works | www.upstreamworks.com Upstream Works provides AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Its AI orchestration capabilities, seamless integrations, and flexible deployment models support digital transformation, innovation, and business growth, enabling on-premise and cloud contact centers to leverage existing systems and investments. For over 25 years, Upstream Works has helped companies worldwide and across industries improve operational efficiency, agent effectiveness, customer experience, and business outcomes.

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