Upstream Works & Endava Form Partnership to Transform Enterprise CX with a New Agentic AI Experience Platform

WOODBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upstream Works, a provider of enterprise AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions, and Endava (NYSE: DAVA), the AI-native business transformation group, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the Upstream Works AI Experience Platform that transforms enterprise client experience.As the launch partner for Upstream Works’ new AI Experience Platform, Endava will implement and deliver the agentic AI customer experience solution to enterprise clients across key industries such as travel, hospitality, financial services and retail.Drawing on more than 25 years of contact center experience, the AI Experience Platform is a purpose-built system that unifies and orchestrates agentic AI workflows and omnichannel AI agents. This delivers autonomous customer and employee experiences, whilst ensuring governance and full data sovereignty. This partnership combines deep industry expertise with Endava’s AI-native delivery methodology (Dava.FlowTM) to deliver client commercial outcomes faster.What the AI Experience Platform Includes● Orchestrate Autonomous Experiences: Agentic AI Experience Platform orchestrates omnichannel AI agents across channels, interactions, business systems, and data sources to automate resolutions and escalate seamlessly when human expertise adds value, continuously evolving to drive outcomes.● Empower Teams with AI Assist: When handoffs are needed, human agents receive real-time AI-powered context, next best actions, and suggested responses in an intuitive workspace for effortless, personalized engagements.● Optimize Performance Economically: Intelligent orchestration of economical Small Language Models (SLMs) specialized for CX and private Large Language Models (LLMs) maximize performance while minimizing cost.● AI Security & Data Sovereignty: Full control over where your data lives with complete data sovereignty; built-in security, privacy, governance, compliance, and end-to-end observability.● Flexible Deployment: Available on cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC), or on-premise, on Upstream Works solutions or coexisting with CCaaS environments, so there is no rip-and-replace required to see value.● AI-Enhanced Instant CX: Upstream Works AgentNow delivers on-demand, instant CX via video, voice, and chat; the platform now layers in AI-powered resolutions and guidance for real-time human engagements, from travel disruptions to complex escalations."The biggest benefit clients see with this platform is how quickly it can deliver real commercial value," said Paul Elliott, Managing Director at Endava. "By partnering together, Endava brings proven expertise in AI-native software engineering and governance to help enterprises realize tangible value faster across dynamic industries such as travel, hospitality, financial services, and retail.”Upstream Works and Endava have worked for the past year, focusing on the travel and airline industry. With this partnership, anchored around this new AI Experience platform, together we will be targeting additional industries such as hospitality, financial services, and retail. As a new launch partner, Endava will implement and deliver the agentic AI customer experience solution to enterprise clients, leveraging their AI-native delivery methodology.Jeff Palmer, Chief Revenue Officer at Upstream Works, commented, "We believe the cost to serve isn't a routing problem; it's a reasoning problem. Most of this, is as we know as ‘failure demand’ — issues that never should have reached a queue in the first place. We built this AI experience platform to solve this issue at the root, and with Endava's enterprise scale and governance behind it, we're defining 'reasoning-first CX,' replacing routing as a new category in customer experience."To explore how your organization can transform customer experience, contact Endava here or contact Upstream Works here AvailabilityThe Upstream Works AI Experience Platform will be available in Fall 2026.About Upstream WorksUpstream Works provides AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Its AI orchestration capabilities, seamless integrations, and flexible deployment models support digital transformation, innovation, and business growth, enabling on-premise and cloud contact centers to leverage existing systems and investments.About EndavaEndava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its clients to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. Endava is embedding AI across how we shape, build, and run digital change, and combining it with deep industry expertise to deliver outcomes with greater speed and confidence. This approach includes Dava.Flow™, Endava’s AI-native engagement lifecycle, which supports a continuous flow with built-in governance, traceability and transparency across the delivery lifecycle.

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