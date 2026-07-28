New August Scratch-Off Games Feature More Than $12 Million in Prizes

Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot an Estimated $800 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – Summer is heating up, and so are the chances to win with four new Mississippi Lottery scratch-off games arriving in retailers by Tuesday, Aug. 4. The new lineup features top prizes ranging from $500 to $500,000 and plenty of exciting ways to play.

$2 TRIPLE PLAY offers players three ways to play and three ways to win, with top prizes of $20,000. Simply match winning numbers, scratch off three like prize amounts or reveal a star symbol to win instantly.

$3 WILD 7s BINGO combines the excitement of bingo-style play with lucky sevens, offering top prizes of $30,000 for players ready to mark their way to a big win. Scratch off a “7” symbol in a winning card, double the prize for that card.

$5 CRUISIN’ THE COAST features four unique collectible ticket designs featuring classic cars that participate in the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The game is loaded with $500 prizes, giving players even more chances to cruise away a winner.

$20 CASH EXPLOSION headlines the August lineup with more than $12 million in prizes and top prizes of $500,000. Players can instantly win $1,000, multiply prizes up to twenty times, or instantly win $50 or $100 in either of the two Bonus Spots.

Players can learn more about these games and more at mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $800 million with an estimated cash value of $344.2 million. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $663 million, with an estimated cash value of $290.4 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.2 million with an estimated cash value of $960,000. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $290,000.

7.28.26