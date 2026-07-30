Powerball Jackpot Reaches $707 Million as Mississippi Players Score Big Wins

Ticket Purchased in Gulfport Nabs $50,000 Prize in July 29 Drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – With no jackpot winner in the Wednesday, July 29 drawing, dreams of a life-changing Powerball win continue to grow as the jackpot climbs to an estimated $707 million with an estimated cash value of $309.7 million for the Saturday, Aug. 1 drawing.

While the jackpot continues to build, Mississippi players are already seeing their Powerball dreams become reality with life-altering wins. A ticket purchased in Gulfport won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball Double Play drawing in the same week a McComb player claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize, and a Belden player celebrated a $1 million Powerball win after being one number short of the jackpot.

The current jackpot is the largest of the year and marks the game’s 39th consecutive drawing since the jackpot was last won.

In 2026, five Powerball jackpots have been won, with winning tickets sold across the U.S., demonstrating that a jackpot prize can come from anywhere Powerball is played.

2026 Powerball Jackpot Winners

Jan. 21, 2026 – $209.3 million – North Carolina

March 2, 2026 – $250.8 million – Arkansas

April 6, 2026 – $230.8 million – Delaware

April 29, 2026 – $143 million – Indiana and Kansas

May 2, 2026 – $20 million – Florida and Texas

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are available at Mississippi Lottery retailers statewide. Players can check winning numbers and scan tickets using the Mississippi Lottery Official App.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $50 million with an estimated cash value of $21.5 million. Saturday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.25 million with an estimated cash value of $980,000. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $325 thousand. Millionaire for Life gives players a chance to win $1 million a year for life with drawings held every night.

7.30.26