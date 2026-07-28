WVDEP Accepting Submissions for 2027 Roadsides in Bloom Calendar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is seeking submissions for the 24th Annual “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest. This free calendar features photos of wildflowers growing naturally along West Virginia roadways. The deadline for entries is Friday, September 11, 2026. Submissions must meet the following qualifications: Photographs must be taken in West Virginia.

Photos must be submitted in landscape orientation. To meet print quality standards, photos must have a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (PPI) or higher. Low-resolution images may be inadequate and not considered.

Wildflowers must be growing along a road, and the road must be prominently visible in the frame.

Entries must be in electronic format and submitted to dep.aah@wv.gov.

Please provide your name, address, phone number, e-mail address and a short description of the most prominent flower depicted. Include the location and county of where the photo was taken. Photos submitted will become property of the WVDEP.

You may submit up to three photos. However, only one winning photo will be selected from a photographer’s entry. Twelve winners will be selected to represent each month in 2027. A grand-prize winner will be chosen to appear on the calendar cover.