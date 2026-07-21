WVDEP's REAP Program Awards More Than $56,000 for Litter Control Grants

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) has awarded $56,217.64 in Litter Control Matching Grants to strengthen anti-litter efforts across the state.

Among the 15 recipients for FY2027 are county solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities.





Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $4,720.64 for a county-wide anti-litter advertising campaign.

Jackson County Solid Waste Authority: $3,500 to purchase roll-off bins and cover disposal fees for a county cleanup event.

City of Kingwood: $1,996.50 to purchase a waste receptacle for the city.

Logan County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000 to assist with litter control officer wages and purchase safety signage, gloves and litter grabbers.

Mingo County Commission: $5,000 to assist with wages for law enforcement personnel performing duties related to litter control.

Nicholas County Commission: $2,400 to purchase safety supplies (vests, first aid kits, sharps containers), cleanup tools, supply storage, outreach materials, and vehicle fuel to support a new cleanup program.

Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $2,420 for fuel for the county litter control officer’s vehicle.

Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000 to assist with wages for the county’s litter control officer.

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000 to assist with wages and fuel for the county’s litter control supervisor.

Roane County Solid Waste Authority: $3,500 for dumpster fees for a county cleanup.

Wayne County Commission: $5,000 to assist with wages for the county’s litter control officer.

Webster County Commission: $5,000 to assist with wages for the county’s litter control officer.

Town of White Hall: $1,040 for dumpster fees for two cleanup events.

Wood County Solid Waste Authority: $2,140.50 to purchase trash bags, gloves and safety vests for litter pickups.

Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $4,500 to purchase uniforms, vehicle fuel, tires and maintenance for the county litter control officer.





Funding for the litter control program is generated by 50% of civil penalties imposed upon persons convicted of unlawful disposal of litter, as well as from state agency facility recycling revenue pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.







The REAP initiative​ harbors all state cleanup programs within the WVDEP and provides citizens, communities, and local governments with technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup efforts.

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