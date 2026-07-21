WVDEP's REAP Program Awards More Than $56,000 for Litter Control Grants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) has awarded $56,217.64 in Litter Control Matching Grants to strengthen anti-litter efforts across the state.
Among the 15 recipients for FY2027 are county solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities.
Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $4,720.64 for a county-wide anti-litter advertising campaign.
Jackson County Solid Waste Authority: $3,500 to purchase roll-off bins and cover disposal fees for a county cleanup event.
City of Kingwood: $1,996.50 to purchase a waste receptacle for the city.
Logan County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000 to assist with litter control officer wages and purchase safety signage, gloves and litter grabbers.
Mingo County Commission: $5,000 to assist with wages for law enforcement personnel performing duties related to litter control.
Nicholas County Commission: $2,400 to purchase safety supplies (vests, first aid kits, sharps containers), cleanup tools, supply storage, outreach materials, and vehicle fuel to support a new cleanup program.
Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $2,420 for fuel for the county litter control officer’s vehicle.
Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000 to assist with wages for the county’s litter control officer.
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000 to assist with wages and fuel for the county’s litter control supervisor.
Roane County Solid Waste Authority: $3,500 for dumpster fees for a county cleanup.
Wayne County Commission: $5,000 to assist with wages for the county’s litter control officer.
Webster County Commission: $5,000 to assist with wages for the county’s litter control officer.
Town of White Hall: $1,040 for dumpster fees for two cleanup events.
Wood County Solid Waste Authority: $2,140.50 to purchase trash bags, gloves and safety vests for litter pickups.
Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $4,500 to purchase uniforms, vehicle fuel, tires and maintenance for the county litter control officer.
Funding for the litter control program is generated by 50% of civil penalties imposed upon persons convicted of unlawful disposal of litter, as well as from state agency facility recycling revenue pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.