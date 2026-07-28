Log-hub Introduces a New Offer to Support Small Supply Chain Consultancies

New offer for supply chain consulting teams of up to 10 people, providing 12 months of free access to its Supply Chain Apps portfolio and 50% commission

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For consultants, this creates an opportunity to access Log-hub’s complete Supply Chain Apps Portfolio, including Premium Apps, for 12 months at no cost. Besides delivering projects themselves, small consultancies now also have the tools to support the pitching phase. The flexibility to explore different use cases and select the right analytical approach for each client removes the challenge of having to build a separate technology setup for every project.

Alongside free access to the Supply Chain Apps portfolio, consultants receive a 50% commission when a referred client purchases a Log-hub license.

Supply chain consultants often move between very different client challenges, from winning the pitch to delivering the project. Supply chain apps cover supply chain visualization and network design, transport optimization and CO₂ analysis, demand forecasting and inventory , optimization in one environment. Consultants can use them to run an initial analysis, visualize potential outcomes, and bring concrete numbers and scenarios into the pitch. Once the engagement moves forward, the same apps support deeper analysis and scenario evaluation throughout project delivery, without requiring specialist technical skills.

“Consultants create the most value when they can combine their expertise with the right analytical capabilities at the right moment,” says Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub. “With this offer, we want to give smaller consulting teams the freedom to use our entire Supply Chain Apps portfolio across their projects, while also rewarding them when the solutions they introduce continue creating value for their clients.”

By combining 12 months of free access with a 50% referral commission, Log-hub’s new offer extends the opportunity beyond access to technology alone. Consultants can use the same toolkit from initial analysis and client pitches through scenario evaluation and final recommendations, while creating an additional revenue stream when clients choose to continue using Log-hub.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.