Former Kuehne + Nagel VP Jürgen Rahtz Joins Log-hub as Managing Director for U.S.

Log-hub expands in the U.S. and appoints ex Kuehne + Nagel VP Jürgen Rahtz as Managing Director to support companies with advanced supply chain optimization.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its recent U.S. expansion, Log-hub is pleased to announce the appointment of Jürgen Rahtz as Managing Director of its new Houston office. A seasoned logistics executive, Jürgen brings extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of strategic supply chain design to steer Log-hub’s North American growth.

With roots in Switzerland, Log-hub is renowned for applying Swiss precision to strategic network design, route optimization, and AI-powered analytics, helping clients make data-driven logistics decisions. The Houston office launch underscored the rising need in the U.S. market for agile supply chain strategies, particularly amid shifting trade dynamics and new tariff regulations. Jürgen’s appointment underscores Log-hub’s commitment to delivering localized expertise and responsive solutions across the Americas.

Jürgen brings nearly four decades of global logistics and supply chain engineering experience to Log-hub. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Engineering and innovation at Kuehne + Nagel’s International Supply Chain division, leading value engineering and optimization systems initiatives across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. He also managed key contracts for the Emergency & Relief division, overseeing the USAID Global Health Supply Chain 4PL project in partnership with Chemonics. His tenure at Kuehne + Nagel highlights his expertise in integrating data analytics, ERP connectivity, and visibility tools to enhance end-to-end supply chain performance. Additionally, Jürgen co-founded Enthusiast Motorcar Group and held engineering leadership roles, bringing entrepreneurial insight and technical rigor to Log-hub’s innovation-driven culture.

“There’s a clear need in the U.S. market for faster, more flexible supply chain decision making,” said Jürgen Rahtz. “With Log-hub’s combination of advanced technology and practical tools, we’re here to help companies better navigate uncertainty, optimize their networks, and gain real value from their data.”

In his new role, Jürgen will lead Log-hub’s U.S. strategy, fostering partnerships, supporting client deployment, and advancing capabilities in network design and transport optimization. Based locally, he will directly address the logistical complexities faced by North American businesses and ensure swift adaptation to evolving market conditions.

For further information about Log-hub’s U.S. expansion and solutions in strategic network design, route optimization, and AI-powered analytics, please reach out to Jürgen Rahtz at juergen.rahtz@log-hub.com, or visit www.log-hub.com.

About Log-hub

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Switzerland, Log-hub combines Swiss precision with global expertise to deliver smart, scalable solutions for modern supply chains. With a team of 50 in-house experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India—alongside a strong academic and partner network—Log-hub empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and custom Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions.

Trusted by over 180 customers with more than 30,000 Supply Chain Apps downloads by professionals worldwide, Log-hub is recognized for its user-friendly tools, strong visualization capabilities, and commitment to helping companies solve complex supply chain challenges with clarity and confidence.

