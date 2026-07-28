New Torah-Inspired Card Deck and Guidebook Introduces a Color-Based Approach for Reflection and Decision-Making

Illuminated Paths creates a visual framework that helps readers reconnect with the qualities they want to bring into everyday life.

It doesn't take much today to feel overwhelmed. The world pulls you in many directions. But within you is wisdom, steady, waiting to be heard. Illuminated Paths invites you to return to yourself.” — Debbie Plawner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new spiritual tool designed to inspire seekers of meaning and support more intentional ways of responding. Illuminated Paths: 52 Ways to Access Your Inner Wisdom Through the Colors of Torah (The Collective Book Studio/August 4, 2026) is a 52-card and guidebook system created by researcher and strategist Debbie Plawner. This set integrates Torah teachings with the language of color to offer readers a clear way to deepen self-understanding and make meaningful changes in how they show up in their lives.Drawing on the wisdom of Torah as a living tradition built on returning to the same text and discovering new meaning each time—and informed by how humans respond to color, Illuminated Paths translates timeless teachings into a visual map called the Oracolor Wheel.The Oracolor Wheel makes inner experience visible, helping users recognize and accept where they are without judgment, and choose their next step. Each card features a color from the Wheel, paired with a word in Hebrew and English, and a simple image— making it easier to name what they’re experiencing and respond with greater awareness. The accompanying guidebook expands on each card with teachings, reflections, prayers, blessings, and practical suggestions designed to help put it into practice.“At its core, Illuminated Paths addresses a simple but overlooked problem most of us know the kind of person we want to be. The challenge is living that way consistently” Debbie explains. “I created Illuminated Paths to help people put what they know into practice.”The set also includes a full-color Oracolor Wheel, the underlying visual map that organizes the full system. Whether used as part of a daily ritual, meditation practice, or group study session, Illuminated Paths provides a structured yet flexible approach to deepening spiritual connection and self-awareness.Perfect for individuals seeking personal growth and those interested in exploring mindfulness or color-based reflection tools, Illuminated Paths appeals to spiritual, wellness, and educational communities. Its compact format makes it ideal for daily inspiration at home, in the workplace, or on the go.With growing interest in self-reflection, mindfulness, and spiritual authenticity, Illuminated Paths arrives at a time when most of us are seeking practical ways to reconnect with meaning and purpose in everyday life.Illuminated Paths: 52 Ways to Access Your Inner Wisdom Through the Colors of TorahBy Debbie PlawnerThe Collective Book Studio/August 4, 202652 Flashcards with Guidebook and Color Wheel$30.00 / ISBN: 978-1-68555-654-9About the AuthorDebbie Plawner is a researcher and creator of the Oracolor system. With more than 25 years of experience helping organizations understand people, identify patterns, and make confident decisions, she now applies that work inward—helping individuals recognize what is happening within them and know how to respond. Through 1:1 sessions, workshops, guided Oracolor Wheel experiences, and her weekly newsletter, she helps people stay connected to what they know and carry that awareness into daily life. She lives in Portland, Oregon, with her husband and dog and is the parent of three college-age children.The author is also available for interviews and bylined articles. To request a review copy and schedule an interview, contact: Trina Kaye – TrinaKaye@tkopr.comThe Collective Book Studio is a woman-owned, full-service publishing studio that works with authors, brands, and companies to create, develop, and publish high-quality books. With a focus on innovative content and striking design, The Collective Book Studio offers a unique approach to the publishing process, providing clients with expertise and collaborative support from concept to creation.

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