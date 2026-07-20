Dive Into an Αdventure That Inspires the Next Generation of Ocean Heroes

“Lauren Sanchez Bezos’s delightful story sparks curiosity and a sense of adventure for young readers. Her tale is inspiring the next generation of explorers to think and dream big!”” — —Clay Mowry, CEO of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea by Lauren Sánchez Bezos, invites young readers on an unforgettable underwater journey filled with discovery, wonder, and an important message about protecting our blue planet.Readers follow along as Flynn the Fly embarks on a new journey under the sea. Filled with breathtaking biodiversity and natural wonders, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea teaches children how much there is to learn about our precious planet and teaching the power of self-acceptance along the way. Through engaging storytelling, children learn about the beauty of our oceans, the incredible creatures that call them home, and how even small actions can help protect marine ecosystems for generations to come.The book has been selected for The United States of Readers, the flagship literacy program of the nonprofit Impact Reading. The program provides students in underserved Pre-K–8 schools with the opportunity to choose and own new books, helping them build personal home libraries and develop lasting confidence, motivation, and joy as readers.The book’s story is especially meaningful to Lauren Sánchez Bezos, whose work as Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund reflects her commitment to protecting our oceans and investing in a healthier planet. That mission reinforces the book’s central message that every generation has a role to play in caring for Earth’s most precious natural resources.Perfect for families, classrooms, and libraries, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea encourages curiosity, environmental stewardship, and a lifelong appreciation for our oceans. The book is available at local independent bookstores, major booksellers, and online retailers. 100% of Lauren’s net proceeds from book sales go to charity.

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