Argos Risk Announces Partnership with Riskonnect

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Argos Risk and Riskonnect Partner to Deliver Continuous, Global Third-Party Risk Intelligence to Clients

Argos Risk and Riskonnect help teams worldwide identify meaningful changes and take informed action within their existing workflows.” — Lori Frank, CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argos Risk , LLC, a leading provider of third-party risk intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Riskonnect , the leading provider of software that brings risk under one roof. Through the partnership, AR Surveillance™ intelligence will be available within Riskonnect’s Third-Party Risk Management solution, giving customers a clearer and more timely understanding of changes across their vendor networks.The collaboration brings together Argos Risk’s continuous monitoring capabilities and Riskonnect’s connected risk management platform. Organizations will be able to view emerging financial, cyber, legal, sanctions, watchlist, and reputational concerns alongside their existing vendor assessments and workflows. This will help risk teams spend less time gathering information and more time evaluating what each change means for the business.Designed to support organizations worldwide, the combined offering will provide intelligence on more than 400 million companies across 200 countries. Customers managing vendors, suppliers, and other third parties in multiple regions will gain a more consistent way to identify concerns, direct attention to higher-priority relationships, and coordinate follow-up and remediation. The partnership will also help organizations connect third-party developments with broader enterprise risk, resilience, and regulatory oversight efforts.Lori Frank, President and CEO of Argos Risk, said the partnership reflects a shared focus on making risk intelligence practical and useful. “Organizations need more than periodic vendor reviews to keep pace with today’s risk environment,” Frank said. “Together with Riskonnect, we are making it easier for teams around the world to see meaningful changes, understand where attention is needed, and take informed action within the processes they already use.”Kathryn Carlson, chief product officer at Riskonnect, said third-party risk does not stand still, and neither should the systems used to manage it. “Our integration with AR Surveillance™ helps customers bring continuous vendor intelligence directly into their day-to-day risk workflows,” Carlson said. “Together, we can help customers identify changes sooner, make better decisions, and build more resilient programs.”To learn more about AR Surveillance™, visit www.argosrisk.com About Argos RiskArgos Risk helps financial institutions and commercial enterprises better understand and manage the risks connected to the companies they rely on. Its AR Surveillance™ platform delivers continuous, multidimensional risk intelligence across financial, cyber, legal, compliance, and reputational areas, helping organizations make informed decisions and strengthen third-party oversight. For more information, visit www.argosrisk.com About RiskonnectRiskonnect is the leading provider of software that brings risk under one roof. The technology empowers organizations to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect, supported by more than 1,500 risk management experts across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit riskonnect.com.###Riskonnect Contact:Amanda CoyneCorporate Ink for RiskonnectRiskonnect@corporateink.com

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