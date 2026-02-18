Argos Risk Announces Partnership with DocuBark

Argos Risk - DocuBark Partner to Deliver Enhanced Vendor Risk Intelligence, Advancing the Next Generation of AI-Powered, Automated TPRM Solutions for the Future

We are excited to partner with DocuBark to bring advanced risk intelligence to their clients, helping organizations take a more proactive, streamlined approach to third-party risk management.” — Lori Frank, CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argos Risk, LLC , a leading provider of third-party risk intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with DocuBark , an innovative TPRM automation platform. As organizations across industries face increasing complexity in managing vendor and third-party risks, this collaboration enables DocuBark to further enhance its AI-powered platform by integrating select risk intelligence data from Argos Risk. With this integration, DocuBark delivers enriched financial, cyber, compliance, and ESG insights—supporting dynamic assessment workflows, FAIR-based risk quantification, and the translation of technical risk into actionable financial outcomes.By leveraging Argos Risk’s advanced analytics and comprehensive data, DocuBark is accelerating its mission to transform how organizations approach vendor due diligence and risk visibility. Clients will now benefit from faster, more precise assessments and the ability to translate complex risk into clear, board-ready business outcomes. Together, Argos Risk and DocuBark are empowering organizations to make confident, data-driven decisions and streamline their third-party risk management from end to end.Jonathan Mandell, Founder at DocuBark, stated, “Partnering with Argos Risk allows us to deliver even deeper risk intelligence and actionable insights to our clients. By integrating their trusted data into our AI-powered platform, we’re empowering organizations to accelerate assessments and make smarter, more informed decisions in today’s complex risk environment.”Lori Frank, President and CEO of Argos Risk, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with DocuBark and introduce our advanced risk intelligence solutions to their client community. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and client success, enabling organizations to adopt a more proactive and streamlined approach to third-party risk management. Together, we are committed to helping clients confidently navigate the challenges of today’s evolving risk landscape.”About Argos RiskWith a focus on serving the unique needs of financial institutions and commercial enterprises, Argos Risk stands out as a premier provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence Solutions. Argos Risk’s AR Surveillance™ platform delivers efficient, comprehensive risk mitigation—empowering organizations to manage multi-dimensional risks, strengthen financial health, and ensure compliance with cybersecurity and ESG standards. Trusted by a wide spectrum of organizations, AR Surveillance is a proven SaaS solution for robust third-party risk management. For more information, visit www.argosrisk.com About DocuBarkDocuBark is a TPRM workflow automation and risk analysis platform designed to replace legacy, rigid systems with a faster and more transparent approach. When teams log in, they gain a clear view of every vendor assessment—what’s in progress, what’s complete, and what’s holding things up. DocuBark analyzes vendor documents, supports FAIR-based residual risk scoring, and offers features such as smart intake forms and dynamic inherent risk scoring to reduce manual effort and enhance decision-making throughout the third-party risk lifecycle. For more information, visit www.docubark.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.