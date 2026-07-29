Constructiv Digital and Duda Partner to Streamline Web Operations and Lead Routing for the Construction Sector

From left to right: Drew McPherson, Sally McPherson, Oded Ouaknine, Renato Bottini, and Greg Radford

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constructiv Technologies today announced a strategic partnership with leading web design platform Duda via their agency, Constructiv Digital. The collaboration marks the evolution of Constructiv Technologies from a traditional two-sided B2B marketplace via their brand iseekplant into an AI-assisted digital ecosystem capable of generating highly optimized, data-rich supplier websites at scale.

Leveraging Duda’s robust API infrastructure, Constructiv Digital has developed a workflow that creates comprehensive, 25-page structured-content websites for its network of equipment and service suppliers within minutes. Moving beyond manual, single-page web templates, the integration provides construction industry suppliers with independent, authoritative digital footprints wrapped in full SEO & AEO audits that ensure the websites index and rank on Search Engines to provide faster ROI.

The pilot program has broken traditional development timelines. By migrating to Duda’s automated API pipeline, Constructiv Digital has engineered an 83% reduction in production time-to-live. Supplier web platforms that historically required 10 to 12 weeks of development are now operational and live within seven days. Within the first five weeks of the pilot, Constructiv Digital saw:

Time-to-live reduced from 10–12 weeks down to 7 days.

Over 60% month-over-month increase in sales conversion rates for the web product.

The new web product captured a two-thirds share of all new customer acquisitions during the first 5 weeks.

Achieved over $10,000 in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) in under 5 weeks.

Retained over $3,500 in MRR by proactively offering the website product to accounts displaying an intent to cancel.

A core structural element of the partnership is a workflow termed "website recycling.” Under this system, contact inquiry forms on the Duda-hosted supplier websites are dynamically linked back to the central iseekplant marketplace. If a specific supplier is unable to service a lead or declines an inquiry, the lead is automatically funneled back into the marketplace and reallocated to another verified supplier.

This automated loop tackles a persistent industry bottleneck where up to 50% of inbound construction leads typically go unanswered due to the on-site demands of suppliers.

The integration also leverages iseekplant’s ongoing deployment of AI tool sets. This includes Gofer.tech—an advanced AI agent suite launched in February that assists project procurement "seekers" (ranging from small subcontractors to tier-one mining enterprises and government business units) in uploading complex project documentation and technical briefs.

On the supplier side, the company has rolled out Gofer Receptionist, their virtual voice assistants designed to handle initial phone calls, qualify leads, and perform identity verification and Gofer OS, their Construction business operating software powered by AI that features marketing and CRM to quoting, workflows, payments, and reporting, it brings daily operations into one platform.

Executives from Duda Renato Bottini, VP of Strategic Account Management, and Oded Ouaknine, Chief Revenue Officer, joined Constructiv Technologies CEO and Founder Drew McPherson, Cofounder, Sally McPherson, and Head of Agency and Marketing Greg Radford in Brisbane today to celebrate the achievements of this partnership.

The collaborative effort between the technical and leadership teams at Constructiv Digital and Duda—particularly supported by Duda's proactive alignment with marketplace directories—enabled both companies to test the limits of automated, structured web generation.

About Duda

Duda is a leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale-all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. More than 22,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit www.duda.co.

About Constructiv Technologies

Constructiv Technologies is the parent company of iseekplant, Constructiv Digital, and Gofer, and operates as an ecosystem business with the world’s largest online construction marketplace at its heart.

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