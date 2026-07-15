Duda Introduces Expanded Suite of AI Generation Features for Agencies

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duda today announced a powerful new suite of AI features built to redefine what agencies make for the web and how they make it. Agencies can create websites agentically with an improved AI site generation experience, expand the functionality of those websites directly within the editor with a new Custom Widget generator, and even launch web applications and business tools with Duda Vibe, a new conversational editor, all within the same professional platform.

These features join Duda’s AI Stack, an already extensive suite of AI features including image alt text generation, search engine optimized (SEO) title and meta-description generation, page and section generation, and blog article generation, as well as agentic orchestration via the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

“Small businesses still need a strong digital presence, but the digital landscape is becoming more complex, not less,” said Itai Sadan, CEO and co-founder of Duda. “AI makes it easier to create a starting point, but businesses will continue to rely on agencies to deliver secure, high-performing websites that drive results. Our role is to give the professionals building tens, hundreds, or thousands of sites the AI-powered platform they need to do it faster, more predictably, at higher quality, and profitably—all at scale.”

Scalable vibe coding

Duda Vibe extends the capabilities of the Duda platform beyond traditional websites, enabling agencies to create fully-featured web applications conversationally. Unlike stand-alone vibe-coding tools positioned primarily for individuals and internal teams, Duda Vibe inherits the same agency-first capabilities of the Duda platform such as comprehensive white-labeling, permissioned client access, robust REST APIs, and a more predictable pricing model.

Projects built in Duda Vibe sit alongside those created in Duda’s Website Builder in one multi-project dashboard, enabling simplified portfolio management for agencies.

Greater website functionality

Duda’s popular Custom Widget Builder has extended into the Website Builder itself, enabling agencies to generate bespoke functionality on the fly, directly within the editor. These Custom Widgets behave similarly to first-party components, meaning agencies can modify, restyle, and reuse them across the website, or safely hand them over to clients as drag-and-drop elements, without the concerns associated with fragile custom code.

Smarter site generation

AI Site Generation has improved with a new multimodal conversational interface. Agencies can upload media and documents—such as client briefs or call transcripts—alongside prompts, or ask clients to upload that information themselves via a shareable form, to generate more relevant websites powered by Duda’s industry-leading website builder. Agencies can generate these websites from scratch or from an existing template, with built-in SEO and AEO capabilities, then further refine them within Duda’s complete drag-and-drop editor.

About Duda

Duda is a leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Stack to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale-all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. More than 22,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit www.duda.co.

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