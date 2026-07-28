Alif Brings Apple Pay to Customers

A safer, more secure and private way to pay with iPhone and Apple Watch

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alif, fintech company in Tajikistan, today brings its customers Apple Pay, a safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their international payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash — and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Apple Pay makes it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, among other things. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch.Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add Alif credit or debit cards. Once a customer adds a card to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by Alif cards.For more information on Apple Pay, visit: http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/ For more information on Alif, please visit alif.tj About AlifFounded in 2014, Alif has grown into one of the leading fintech companies in Central Asia, with a presence in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. In Tajikistan, Alif Bank serves more than 2 million individual users as well as corporate clients, offering digital financial services for both individuals and businesses. Through the Alif app, users can make payments, send transfers to more than 190 countries, and access installment solutions. By expanding access to modern financial tools, Alif supports financial inclusion and digital innovation across Central Asia.

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