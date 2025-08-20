Alif and Visa Launch Fee-Free Transfers from Tajikistan to China

Fast, fee-free remittances from Tajikistan to Alipay and WeChat Pay are now available in the Alif app.

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alif, one of Central Asia’s leading fintech ecosystems, in partnership with Visa, announced the launch of fast, fee-free remittances directly to Alipay and WeChat wallets in China. The launch was announced on August 11, 2025, on Alif’s official website . The service is already available in the Alif app Previously, sending money to China often involved unnecessary costs; in particular, losses from double currency conversion (TJS → USD → CNY) and additional intermediary fees. Now users of the Alif app can:— Send money with 0% commission— Funds are credited directly in CNY, even when sent from Tajik somoni— Make transfers that are fast and reliable— Transfers can only be received by Chinese citizensThis makes cross-border payments to China simpler, faster and more affordable for Alif users in Tajikistan. The service is especially useful for those working with Chinese suppliers, paying private agents, contractors or employees with Chinese citizenship.About AlifAlif is a fintech company founded in 2014 in Tajikistan. It serves over 1.7 million customers and works with more than 2,000 merchant partners. The company actively collaborates with international partners, including Visa, to expand its services and develop new solutions for its clients. Alif issues Visa Gold, Visa Platinum, Visa Infinite and the virtual Visa Digital cards, giving clients a convenient way to make purchases worldwide and transfer money to more than 190 countries.For more information, visit alif.tj

