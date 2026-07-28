Breakthrough TAK/MCX Integration for iOS Devices Showcasing at APCO 2026

Cory Foy, President of Flight Tactics Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

Softil and Flight Tactics partner to deliver TAK/MCX integration for iOS devices; TAK Aware iOS integration to be demonstrated for the first time at APCO 2026

Apple’s iOS is widely used across public safety agencies, and our partnership with Softil to integrate their technology as a plugin to the best-in-class TAK Aware application delivers exactly that.” — Cory Foy, President of Flight Tactics

TEL AVIV, OCCITANIE, ISRAEL, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler Softil and first responder technology provider Flight Tactics today jointly announce integration of iOS devices into the growing TAK/MCX ecosystem. Public Safety agencies will have first view of this pioneering development on Flight Tactics Booth #3218 and Softil’s Booth #2805 at the upcoming APCO Expo (San Antonio, TX, August 2-5, 2026).“Public safety agencies need access to critical communications technology regardless of their device,” said Cory Foy, President of Flight Tactics. “Apple’s iOS is widely used across public safety agencies, and our partnership with Softil to integrate their technology as a plugin to the best-in-class TAK Aware application delivers exactly that.”“Ensuring TAK/MCX interoperability across all operating systems is essential,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, CEO of Softil. “By combining Softil’s BEEHD Mission Critical Communications SDK with Flight Tactics’ deep development and operational experience in TAK deployments, we are enabling a more unified and effective communications environment for public safety.”Expanding the TAK/MCX EcosystemThe Team Awareness Kit (TAK) is used daily by hundreds of thousands of first responders and federal agencies across the U.S. and internationally. As these agencies transition from traditional Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems to broadband mission-critical services and strive to enhance the functionality of their TAK solution, cross-platform compatibility has become a key requirement.This integration combines TAK’s real-time situational awareness with MCX services enabling voice, video, and data communications across all device types, including iOS (TAK Aware) and Android (ATAK)Live Demonstrations at APCO 2026At APCO 2026, Softil and Flight Tactics will demonstrate advanced operational workflows enabled by TAK/MCX integration, utilizing both Android and iOS devices, including:• Geo-fenced group communications: Automatically creating talk groups based on a selected geographic area, with relevant resources dynamically included• Dynamic user management: Seamlessly adding or removing participants from active communications• Map-based private calling: Initiating one-to-one communications directly from the operational map interface• Priority data delivery: Leveraging MCData Short Data Service (SDS) to ensure prioritized transmission of TAK Cursor-on-Target (CoT) messages over service provider networksThese capabilities significantly enhance operational efficiency, enabling faster coordination and more informed decision-making in critical situations.Enhancing Real-Time Operational AwarenessBy integrating broadband mission-critical communications with TAK’s powerful visualization tools, the solution delivers a more complete common operational picture. First responders can communicate, coordinate, and share intelligence in real time - improving response outcomes across incident and disaster scenarios.About TAKOriginally developed by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for Special Operations Forces, TAK has evolved into a widely adopted platform across the U.S. Department of Defense and public safety agencies worldwide. Its flexibility and proven operational value position it as a ready-to-deploy solution for organizations seeking to modernize their communications and situational awareness capabilities.About Softil’s BEEHD Framework TechnologySoftil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 18 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.About SoftilSoftil is the world’s leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com About Flight TacticsFlight Tactics provides critical situational awareness, geospatial and tracking tools to public safety agencies across the globe. Flight Tactics’ open-source SwiftTAK framework has enabled it to rapidly lead the market in iOS TAK tools which include iOS TAK Tracker and TAK Aware. Flight Tactics also develops the Sentry platform, enabling seamless tracking, mapping and situational awareness integration using both standalone and mobile devices. Flight Tactics’ customers include federal, state and local agencies across the US and Canada. Visit https://www.flighttactics.com or https://sentry.flighttactics.com xxx

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