First Responder TAK + MCX Communication Solutions Taking Center Stage at Softil’s CCW 2026 Showing

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

The Team Awareness Kit (TAK) application enhanced with standards-based 3GPP MCX mission-critical Push-to-Talk to be highlighted on Softil’s CCW stand F61

Softil has long viewed the enhancement of group communication capabilities as a priority in helping first responder agencies to become truly interactive during emergency responses” — Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the TCCA’s Critical Communications World Expo (London, June 16-18, 2026), the leading mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler Softil will showcase the much acclaimed, groundbreaking first Team Awareness Kit (TAK) application enhanced with standards-based mission-critical communications (MCX) capabilities.This unique combination allows first responder agencies to work better together and save more lives in the process. As first responder agencies evolve from traditional LMR to broadband mission-critical services, combining MCX communications with TAK’s situational awareness capabilities can dramatically enhance operational coordination and response effectiveness.“Softil has long viewed the enhancement of group communication capabilities as a priority in helping first responder agencies to become truly interactive during emergency responses,” said Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “Combining TAK situational awareness with standards-based MCX communications based on Softil’s award-winning MCX-enabling BEEHD technology offers a unique solution for better, coordinated inter-agency emergency operations.”On Stand F61 Softil will show attendees how creating a geo-fenced area on a TAK/MCX integrated client where all the relevant resources in the selected area are automatically added to an active talk group will improve their operational efficiency. The ability to add and remove participants dynamically, the ability to create a private call to a user by selecting the user on the map, and other advanced capabilities will also be demonstrated on Softil’s stand. In addition, the demonstration will showcase, in a world’s first, how the MCData SDS highest-priority MCX service guarantees prioritized delivery of TAK’s Cursor on Target (CoT) quintessential messages in a service provider network.By adding broadband mission-critical group communications to TAK’s powerful situational awareness tools, the solution significantly enhances the common operational picture, enabling emergency response teams to communicate, coordinate and share operational intelligence in real time during incident and disaster response operations.The Team Awareness Kit (TAK) technology was originally developed by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for U.S. Special Forces. It has since become widely deployed not only across the U.S. Department of Defense, but also among various public safety and emergency response agencies throughout the US and beyond, and is used daily by hundreds of thousands of first responders. The technology has the full potential to become an immediate off-the-shelf application for public safety organizations around the world.ICCA Awards 2026Softil has once again been shortlisted (twice) for the prestigious International Critical Communications Awards 2026 in the Best Use of Advanced Technology category with its partners Eventide Communications for the Eventide Communications Next Generation MCX Recording Solution with AI Capabilities, and with Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence for its HxGN OnCall Dispatch solution – the Next Generation Integrated Public Safety Platform.About Softil’s BEEHD Framework TechnologySoftil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 18 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.About SoftilSoftil is the world’s leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com ###

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