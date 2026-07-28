Rinn Pharma & Biopharma and ArrayPatch Collaborate to Advance Novel Intradermal Therapy

Dr Waleed Faisal, ArrayPatch and Professor Abina Crean, School of Pharmacy, University College Cork and Rinn Pharma & Biopharma investigator

Irish Collaboration aims to progress novel intradermal therapy towards clinical trial

LIMERICK, LIMERICK, IRELAND, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rinn Pharma & Biopharma, Ireland’s national centre for Research & Innovation in Making Medicines, has announced a new collaboration with ArrayPatch Ltd. ArrayPatch, a biotech spin-out, originated from SSPC Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals research conducted at University College Cork (UCC) and support from Enterprise Irelands funding and commercialisation programmes.

Led by ArrayPatch founder Dr Waleed Faisal and UCC Professor Abina Crean, the project will focus on developing a novel skin cancer treatment using a patented dissolvable microneedle platform, DerMap. The technology is being advanced across a growing pipeline, including applications in metabolic disorders, weight loss and nail fungal infections.

Unlike traditional creams, which often fail to penetrate effectively, or oral treatments that require high doses and can cause side effects, microneedles create tiny, painless pathways that enable targeted, efficient drug delivery directly at the site of disease. By delivering treatment locally, the novel treatment “DerMap V” has the potential to improve effectiveness while minimising side effects. The project is advancing the prototype through preclinical studies to support progression to streamlined Phase 1/3 clinical trials to confirm safety and effectiveness.

Welcoming the collaboration, Dr Waleed Faisal, Founder of ArrayPatch Ltd., said:

“This collaboration with Rinn Pharma & Biopharma represents a major step forward for ArrayPatch. DerMap V has the potential to address a long-standing unmet need in dermatology by enabling targeted, localised drug delivery directly into the skin. Working with Rinn Pharma & Biopharma allows us to rigorously characterise the technology and accelerate its progression towards clinical evaluation.”

Having progressed from a postdoctoral researcher within SSPC Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals to founder and leader of ArrayPatch, Dr Faisal’s journey reflects the strength of Ireland’s research and innovation ecosystem, combining scientific excellence with a clear clinical and commercial development strategy, and positioning the company strongly within the growing intradermal drug delivery market.

Dr Siobhan Roche, Director, Research for the Economy said:

“This collaboration between Rinn Pharma & Biopharma and ArrayPatch highlights the important role that Irish research and innovation play in supporting the growth of indigenous companies. Through engagement with Research Ireland-funded research centres, start-ups and SMEs gain access to leading expertise, advanced infrastructure, and collaborative networks that can help de-risk innovation and accelerate commercial success. We are delighted to see this partnership contributing to Ireland's continued leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector."

Professor Abina Crean, lead academic collaborator at UCC, commented:

“The company’s evolution from university-based research to an industry-focused biotech enterprise demonstrates how technologies can successfully translate into patient-focused solutions through strategic partnerships. This collaboration reflects growing confidence in the scientific robustness and translational potential of the technology, and provides access to world-class expertise in pharmaceutical characterisation, preclinical development, and clinical readiness.”

Prof. Damien Thompson, Scientific Director, Rinn Pharma & Biopharma, added:

“Supporting the translation of innovative research into real-world impact is central to Rinn Pharma & Biopharma’s mission. Our partnership with ArrayPatch and UCC highlights how collaboration between academic researchers and emerging Irish biotech companies can accelerate the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve patient outcomes.”

ArrayPatch recently expanded its platform through the acquisition of Vitropep’s peptide delivery IP and expertise, strengthening its position in the growing peptide therapeutics market. The acquisition complements its proprietary DerMap® dissolving, polymer-free microneedle technology, designed for high drug loading and scalable manufacturing.

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