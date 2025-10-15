SSPC Delivers €1.3B Economic Impact

Pictured discussing SSPC’s impact at University of Limerick recently, were (left to right): Dr Sarah Hayes, SSPC COO, Professor Damien Thompson, Scientific Director SSPC, Minister of State Kieran O’Donnell, Professor Shane Kilcommins, Acting President of

SSPC Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals hosted at University of Limerick, has revealed extraordinary national contributions in its latest impact report

At SSPC, world-class research is the engine of our impact. This report showcases success in building a research ecosystem that acts as a magnet for global investment, cultivating a pipeline of talent.” — Professor Damien Thompson, SSPC Scientific Director

LIMERICK, LIMERICK, IRELAND, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSPC, Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals hosted at University of Limerick, has revealed extraordinary national contributions in its latest impact report. The study highlights over €1.3 billion in economic impact since 2008 and a 26-fold return on core investment, safeguarding the nation's position as a global leader in the (bio)pharmaceutical sector. The Centre has generated €5.27 for the Irish economy for every €1 of public and industry funding received.

As a cornerstone of Ireland’s innovation ecosystem, SSPC has been instrumental in attracting €3.7 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) while simultaneously cultivating the nation's indigenous enterprise base. This dual impact, which protects and creates high-value jobs, is highlighted by the success of APC-VLE Ltd. An indigenous company co-founded in 2011 by SSPC alumnus Dr Mark Barrett and SSPC co-founder, Professor Brian Glennon. APC-VLE has grown from a two-person start-up into a global leader and is now investing €100 million in a new ‘Medicine Accelerator’, creating 300 new roles.

The Centre has supported over 397 alumni, with 65% of its PhD graduates from its first decade transitioning directly into industry roles. Crucially, 57% of international alumni have chosen to remain in Ireland, a powerful ‘brain gain’ that directly strengthens the national skills base and addresses critical talent shortages in the sector.

Securing this pipeline for the long term, SSPC’s Education and Public Engagement (EPE) programme has reached over 5.6 million people worldwide, promoting greater awareness, scientific literacy and understanding of medicines. SSPC researchers actively contribute to international education research, shaping policy, and ensuring that scientific discovery continues to deliver meaningful benefits to society.

Professor Damien Thompson, SSPC Scientific Director, said:

“At SSPC, world-class research is the engine of our impact. This report showcases our proven success in building a research ecosystem that acts as a magnet for global investment and cultivates a pipeline of exceptional scientific talent. We are committed to developing highly-skilled future leaders who will drive Ireland’s national imperative to move decisively up the value chain - co-locating R&D with our world-class manufacturing. The fact that two-thirds of our international alumni choose to build their careers here is a powerful 'brain gain' directly fuelled by our research environment. Through this strategic focus, SSPC is strengthening Ireland’s position in global (bio)pharmaceutical innovation and securing our competitive edge for the decade to come.”

Dr Diarmuid O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, Research Ireland, added:

“Ireland’s future as a location for global pharmaceutical companies is dependent on our ability to demonstrate leadership in research and innovation and to invest in developing the talent which can drive the future ambition of industry. The SSPC Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals exemplifies this mission by advancing cutting-edge science, forging strategic partnerships and producing the next generation of pharmaceutical scientists and process engineers. Ireland has attracted over €3.7 billion in investment linked to pharmaceuticals and an important factor of this success is the pipeline of PhD research talent which SSPC produces for the country.”

UL Vice President Research and innovation Professor Kevin Ryan said:

“As host of SSPC, University of Limerick is proud to see such a resounding success for Irish research and the national economy. The SSPC report demonstrates the valuable work being caried out at the centre and the significant impact it is having on Ireland’s economy. Added to this, the SSPC’s strong network of international collaborations is greatly enhancing Ireland’s reputation in international research.

Investment in research infrastructure is key to the sustainable and ongoing development of our economy with SSPC delivering exceptional return on investment. Addressing many of the world’s grand challenges is a cornerstone of University of Limerick’s research strategy Wisdom for Action, and the work of SSPC researchers is a major contribution to achieving this goal. The centre’s collaborative ethos, combined with the dedication of its outstanding scientists, is driving a remarkable pace of (bio)pharmaceutical research and innovation as evidenced by this Impact Report.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.