NEBRASKA, July 28 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Thanks Nebraska Task Force 1 for Work during Texas Deployment

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is thanking members of Nebraska Task Force 1 (NE-TF1) for the work they performed during their deployment to Live Oak County, Texas. Team members are expected to return to Nebraska tomorrow, according to NE-TF1 leadership. They have been in southern Texas since July 20.

“We are incredibly proud of this group in bringing their collective training, knowledge and expertise to situations that often involve emergency response as well as search and rescue operations. It’s been my privilege to welcome this group home from prior missions,” said Gov. Pillen. “Their capabilities are remarkable, as is their professionalism. I’m glad to know they are returning to Nebraska safe and sound, and I thank them for their service in Texas.”

NE-TF1 is one of 28 urban search and rescue groups in the national disaster response system. This time last year, Gov. Pillen directed the deployment of NE-TF1 to central Texas to participate in the search for flood victims. This time, by request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the team was stationed between San Antonio and Corpus Christi where they monitored water levels, warned residents and prepared to respond if area rivers and creeks began flooding.

As part of those preparations, NE-TF1 said it had swift water and boat rescue teams staged as well as a rapid response crew on standby 24 hours a day.