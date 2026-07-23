NEBRASKA, July 23 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen is Part of Virtual Panel on Transportation Emergency Response

LINCOLN, NE – When an emergency strikes impacting Nebraska roadways, the Department of Transportation is a frontline tactical force. Speaking as part of a panel during the Western Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (WASHTO) Conference, Governor Jim Pillen highlighted accomplishments and challenges faced by emergency responders and NDOT workers when called into action during severe weather and other events.

“NDOT is not just about routine road maintenance. The agency works alongside first responders during wildfires, floods, blizzards, and other crisis situations,” said Gov. Pillen. “During the Morrill and Cottonwood fires, NDOT utilized heavy equipment to cut miles of critical firebreaks to slow fast-moving fires, protect communities, and clear obstacles out of the way.”

The role of NDOT and other emergency responders was a focus of the Governor’s presentation on Wednesday, as well as how events can have long term economic impacts, even after the initial crisis is over.

“Recovery involves partnering with federal, state, and local agencies to support displaced cattle and hay recovery programs, repairing hundreds of miles of fencing, mitigating soil erosion, and helping local agencies track damage coordinates to assist when asking for federal disaster funding.”

Gov. Pillen was invited to speak at the conference, held in Nevada, as part of the National Transportation Emergency Response Summit (NTERS). The summit, which included transportation, emergency management, and public safety leaders, focused on how states can respond in cooperation with other agencies and local communities during major emergencies. Gov. Pillen joined Governor Josh Green from Hawaii in joining the moderated discussion virtually.

Among the challenges Gov. Pillen noted when managing emergency responses included navigating the state’s vast rural geography and reliance on volunteer response forces. Additionally, many of those agencies operate their own communication systems which are not often compatible with each other.

In advising other states on best practices, Gov. Pillen pointed out that having trust among jurisdictions and responding agencies is critical and that building those relationships cannot wait until a disaster happens.

“It’s important to cut red tape, empower folks on the frontlines and remember that emergency response is ultimately about neighbors helping neighbors, said Gov. Pillen. “Driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and addressing areas for improvement in our emergency response strategically and proactively ensures our team avoids repeating past mistakes.”

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WASHTO (Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials) comprises 18 member states. These include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

NDOT Director Vicki Kramer currently serves as president of WASHTO.

This week, Nebraska was amongst the states in WASHTO to receive awards for regional transportation projects. The entries were part of 127 nominations from 45 state DOTs submitted as part of the 2026 America’s Transportation Awards. A link to the release can be found here: Press Release Western States Safety Projects