2026 AUSTRALIAN MUSEUM EUREKA PRIZES FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

Eureka Prizes Award Eureka Prizes Awards Ceremony

From AI detecting dementia to advances in quantum science, the 2026 Eureka Prizes celebrate Australia's scientists turning ideas into breakthroughs.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From AI detecting dementia and forecasting marine heatwaves to advances in quantum science, the 2026 Eureka Prizes celebrate Australia's scientists turning tomorrow's ideas into today's breakthroughs.The Australian Museum (AM) has announced the finalists of the 2026 Australian Museum Eureka Prizes, recognising the outstanding homegrown scientists, innovators and communicators that drive exploration and discovery across Australia.Spanning 19 categories, including the new Australian Research Data Commons Eureka Prize for Excellence in Data Platforms, this year's awards recognise 58 finalists representing 150 individuals from across Australia.Australian Museum Director and CEO Kim McKay AO said the AM Eureka Prizes continue to showcase the extraordinary depth and diversity of Australian science."For 36 years, the Australian Museum Eureka Prizes has celebrated scientific collaboration, research and innovation. Recognising this work matters, not just for the researchers themselves, but for every young Australian who might see a future for themselves in science. The Eureka Prizes show the next generation that curiosity and determination are valued, and that their questions about the world could help shape it for the future.""One look at this year's finalists, and it's clear that Australian science is at the forefront of helping to solve global challenges. Whether improving healthcare, adapting to climate change, advancing clean energy or building trust in emerging technologies, these researchers and science communicators are creating and sharing knowledge with real-world impact,” McKay said.Highlights from the 2026 finalists include:o A First Nations astrophysicist inspiring millions online;o Early detection of dementia using AI;o Transforming carbon emissions into sustainable aviation fuel;o Developing therapies for rare skin diseases once thought impossible to treat; ando 3D-printed arteries helping predict stroke risk.Other finalists include teams tackling bias in artificial intelligence, developing technologies to reshape quantum chemistry, restoring coral reefs, and preparing Australia to withstand future disasters.Winners of the 2026 Australian Museum Eureka Prizes will be announced on Thursday 3 September at Sydney Town Hall. A livestream of the awards will also be available online, to register visit: australian.museum/eurekaprizes. #EurekaPrizes Twitter: @eurekaprizes Facebook: @eurekaprizesEVENT DETAILSWhat: Australian Museum Eureka Prizes Award CeremonyWhere: Sydney Town Hall, George St, Sydney.When: Thursday 3 September 2026Live broadcast from 6:30pm AEST via australian.museum/eurekaprizes

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