AUSTRALIA’S MOST REMARKABLE LIVES REVISITED IN NEW SERIES NARRATED BY RAY MARTIN

Field of Mars Cemetery

Metropolitan Memorial Parks launches Dead Famous Season 2, bringing the stories of notable Australians to audiences nationwide.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metropolitan Memorial Parks (MMP) is inviting Australians to rethink the role of memorial spaces with the launch of Dead Famous: Season 2 , a new documentary series narrated by Ray Martin that brings to life the stories of some of the nation’s most influential and intriguing figures laid to rest within its memorial parks.Dead Famous: Season 2 explores the lives and legacies of notable Australians including former Prime Minister Bob Hawke, Saint Mary MacKillop, William Arnott and Tilly Devine, alongside lesser-known figures such as Captain Moonlite, often described as Australia’s first gay bushranger.Across 12 short-form episodes and a two-part mini-series, the series connects audiences with the people who shaped Australia and the places where their stories have come to rest.Metropolitan Memorial Parks CEO Denise Ora said the series is part of a broader effort to shift how people think about cemeteries and memorial parks.“For many people, memorial parks are places associated with loss, but they are also places of history, culture and storytelling,” Ora said.“Every headstone represents a life that contributed to this country, and many of those lives are extraordinary,” said Ora. “Dead Famous is about bringing those stories back into public consciousness and helping people understand that they exist right here, within these parks.”The series forms part of MMP’s first major campaign, So many ways to remember here, and reflects a broader shift in how the organisation understands and presents its role, from the management of cemeteries to the stewardship of places that hold historical and cultural significance, and the stories connected to them.Ray Martin narrates the series, bringing a familiar voice to stories that span politics, religion, sport, crime and innovation. His narration explores the lives behind each figure and the mark they left.The series brings attention to the fact that these nationally significant lives are not abstract histories, but are embedded within Metropolitan Memorial Parks, sites that collectively hold some of the most concentrated records of Australian life.“These stories exist in real places, in our communities,” Ora said. “We want people to feel a sense of connection and curiosity when they visit, and to recognise the role these spaces play in preserving our shared history.”Watch the series at www.metropolitanmemorialparks.com.au Dead Famous Season 2 featured individuals:• The Hon. Robert (Bob) Hawke AM• Saint Mary MacKillop• Cathy Warnes• Archie Jackson• Dave Sands (David Ritchie)• James Squire• Tilly Devine• Captain Moonlite (Andrew George Scott)• Ben Lexcen AM (born Robert Clyde Miller)• Beatrice (Bee) Miles• William Arnott• Albert LenertzAbout Metropolitan Memorial ParksMetropolitan Memorial Parks is the NSW Government’s cemetery operator and Crown land manager, responsible for maintaining over 1,000 acres of the state’s most significant memorial parks and cemeteries while preserving their cultural and historical value.

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