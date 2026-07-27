We need ‘“all hands on deck’” to keep our kids safe

City Councilmember Eddie Lin (District 2) released the following statement on yesterday’s shooting at the Seattle Center.

“I am incredibly sad and outraged at the shooting deaths of more of our neighbors. We lost three lives and five more people were injured. My heart breaks for those who lost family and friends and hope those injured recover quickly. My deep thanks to our first responders and to all community members who assisted yesterday.

“This is yet another shooting resulting from a dispute between our young people. We must do far better at supporting our kids in crisis. Amidst a culture that glorifies violence and fighting, we need to provide space for young people to speak up, work through their emotions, and address conflict healthfully and peacefully.

“South Seattle is home to the highest levels of youth gun violence in the city — we know what we need to do. We must invest our time and resources with an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach. This means working together and breaking down silos: city, county and state governments; alongside community: nonprofits, community violence intervention groups, schools, families; and police, prosecutors, juvenile courts, and public defenders. There’s nothing more important than healing and preventing further youth gun violence, and none of us can do this on our own.

“I remain committed to sustainably funding community violence intervention and addressing core needs of our residents. That means violence interveners and meals for our kids, safe passage to school and mental and behavioral healthcare.

“While we can’t get all the guns off the streets tomorrow, we can do much more to prevent them from getting into the hands of our kids. From safe storage to gun buy backs, red flag laws, and universal background checks, there remains immense work to do to reduce easy access to firearms.

“Reach out to your loved ones this week. Mass shootings enact collective trauma. Let’s offer some extra care, patience, and support to others as we feel the impacts of this violence.

“Anyone with information about the shooting, please call Seattle Police Department’s tip line: 206-233-5000.”

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