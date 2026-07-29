City Council approves implementation plan for Families, Education, Preschool and Promise Levy

Select Committee Chair Maritza Rivera led two-year Council process to reach this milestone

Today, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the implementation and evaluation plan for the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy, which supports early learning, K-12 students, and the Seattle Promise. The implementation plan (Council Bill 121240) is a required component of the FEPP Levy, which was passed by 80% of voters last year. The plan outlines how levy-funded strategies will be chosen and evaluated, setting criteria and how outcomes will be measured. The proposal passed out of the Select Committee on the FEPP Levy on July 22, chaired by Councilmember Maritza Rivera (District 4).

“Passing the Implementation and Evaluation Plan is the final step in getting these levy dollars to help our kids achieve academically,” Councilmember Rivera. “I know that all my colleagues on the City Council, the mayor, and the Department of Education and Early Learning are aligned with me in setting our children up for a lifetime of success. From preschool to Promise, including Path to Trades, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together. My hope is that this plan translates Seattle voters’ generous investment into immediate and measurable action.”

Background

In 2025, the City Council developed the $1.3 billion FEPP levy renewal which 80% of Seattle voters approved. The levy included critical funding in a number of educational areas, including $658.2 million for early learning, $235 million for K-12 health and safety, and $82.5 million for post-secondary education and career support.

What’s next

The bill now heads to the mayor’s desk for signature. After that, it will take effect within 30 days.

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