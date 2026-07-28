Community Invited To Learn More About Westcrest Park South Restroom Renovation  

Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR) invites the community to an update on the Westcrest Park restroom on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm. This is an opportunity to meet the design team and to learn about the replacement for the south restroom and restoration of the old play area location.

SPR is replacing the south restroom with a prefabricated facility that meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. The SPR team will present the preferred location and design for the new restroom along with restoration options for the old play area footprint left after the former south play area was relocated in 2013. This is an opportunity to provide feedback on the preferred design before announcing the final design in the coming months.

Westcrest Park is located at 9000 8th Ave SW. Our team will be stationed off the south parking lot entrance at 8th Ave SW & SW Barton St for the event.

For more information, visit https://engageseattleparks.com/westcrest-park-restroom-renovation-play-area-restoration or contact Tizai Mauto at Tizai.Mauto@seattle.gov