Black Arts/West Theater: A Legacy Illuminated
On view Aug. 6 – Oct. 3
Reception: Aug. 6, 2026, 5-8 PM
A Legacy Illuminated was created with the collaboration of a generation of actors whose work helped shape Seattle’s theater scene in the 1970s. Emerging in the wake of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Black Arts West created a vital space for artistic expression, cultural affirmation, and community dialogue in Seattle’s Central District. Between 1968 and 1980, the company staged more than 75 plays, reflecting both the urgency of the moment and a deep commitment to craft.
Through archival images, video excerpts, and original lighting elements, A Legacy Illuminated revisits a period of experimentation, collaboration, and artistic risk. Live readings will reenact scenes from these productions, inviting audiences to be immersed in not only what was created, but the spirit, resilience, and vision that made it possible.
Participating Artists
Barbara Daniels
Dalwyn Dean
Teotha Dennard
Al Doggett
Esther Ervin
Ian Foxx
RK Greene
Chaz McEwan
Kibibi Monie
Diane Powers
David Roebuck
Steve Sneed
Ruby Taylor
Xenobia Bailey
What to Expect
A Legacy Illuminated features 2D historical documentation of Black theater in the Pacific Northwest, including imagery of the historical figures involved.
ARTS at King Street Station is a dynamic space for arts and culture in the heart of the city, dedicated to increasing opportunities for communities of color to generate and present their work. Visit us Wednesday – Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays. The gallery is located at 303 S Jackson St, Top Floor, Seattle, WA 98104.
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