Black Arts/West Theater: A Legacy Illuminated

On view Aug. 6 – Oct. 3

Reception: Aug. 6, 2026, 5-8 PM

A Legacy Illuminated was created with the collaboration of a generation of actors whose work helped shape Seattle’s theater scene in the 1970s. Emerging in the wake of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Black Arts West created a vital space for artistic expression, cultural affirmation, and community dialogue in Seattle’s Central District. Between 1968 and 1980, the company staged more than 75 plays, reflecting both the urgency of the moment and a deep commitment to craft.

Through archival images, video excerpts, and original lighting elements, A Legacy Illuminated revisits a period of experimentation, collaboration, and artistic risk. Live readings will reenact scenes from these productions, inviting audiences to be immersed in not only what was created, but the spirit, resilience, and vision that made it possible.

Participating Artists

Barbara Daniels

Dalwyn Dean

Teotha Dennard

Al Doggett

Esther Ervin

Ian Foxx

RK Greene

Chaz McEwan

Kibibi Monie

Diane Powers

David Roebuck

Steve Sneed

Ruby Taylor

Xenobia Bailey

What to Expect

A Legacy Illuminated features 2D historical documentation of Black theater in the Pacific Northwest, including imagery of the historical figures involved.

ARTS at King Street Station is a dynamic space for arts and culture in the heart of the city, dedicated to increasing opportunities for communities of color to generate and present their work. Visit us Wednesday – Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays. The gallery is located at 303 S Jackson St, Top Floor, Seattle, WA 98104.