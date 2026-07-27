Public Notice Regarding July 26 Incident at Seattle Center

July 27, 2026

We are heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that occurred last night during the Bite of Seattle.

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones, and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy, including our visitors, vendors, volunteers, event staff, resident organizations, and employees.

Seattle Center is working closely with the Seattle Police Department and our City partners as they continue their investigation. Because this remains an active investigation, we are referring questions about the incident to the Seattle Police Department.

We are grateful to the first responders, medical personnel, Seattle Center staff, event staff, and members of the public who acted quickly to help others during this difficult and frightening situation.

Seattle Center exists to bring people together through community, culture, and shared experiences. Today, we grieve with our city and everyone whose lives have been impacted by this tragedy.

Notices:

The Armory remains closed today (July 27) and will reopen tomorrow. Campus is open with limited access.

Canceled this week: Workout Wednesday fitness classes (July 29) Traditions: Connecting Threads of Shared Humanity – A Festál Exhibit at the A/NT Gallery



July 28, 2026

Seattle Center will hold a Silent Vigil at the International Fountain on Wednesday, July 29 beginning at 6:30 PM to honor all of those impacted by the senseless act of violence that occurred on Sunday, July 26 at the Bite of Seattle.

The community is invited to gather in support of one another and bring a flower or a written message to place at the International Fountain – a space of reflection, compassion, and healing.

This event is held in partnership with the Mayor’s Office, Seattle Police Department, and the Seattle Fire Department.

Parking Information for the Silent Vigil:

Public parking will be available in Seattle Center’s 5th Avenue North and Mercer Street parking garages on Wednesday, July 29, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM for those attending the silent vigil at the International Fountain. Seattle Center staff will be present in both garages to assist attendees with directions.

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