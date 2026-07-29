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Silent Vigil | July 29

Seattle Center will hold a silent vigil at the International Fountain on Wednesday, July 29, beginning at 6:30 PM, to honor all of those impacted by the senseless act of violence that occurred on Sunday, July 26, at the Bite of Seattle. The community is invited to gather in support of one another and bring a flower or a written message to place at the International Fountain – a space of reflection, compassion, and healing.

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Silent Vigil | July 29

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