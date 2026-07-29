Silent Vigil | July 29

Seattle Center will hold a silent vigil at the International Fountain on Wednesday, July 29, beginning at 6:30 PM, to honor all of those impacted by the senseless act of violence that occurred on Sunday, July 26, at the Bite of Seattle. The community is invited to gather in support of one another and bring a flower or a written message to place at the International Fountain – a space of reflection, compassion, and healing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.