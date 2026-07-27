Wyoming Arts Council Creative Aging Project Grant Panel Meeting

The Wyoming Arts Council’s Creative Aging Project Grant panel review meeting will be held online Thursday, July 30, 2026. Applicants and members of the public are invited to listen to the panel’s review and discussion. Applicants are not required to attend as part of the grant application process.

The panel will begin reviewing applications at 9 a.m. Applicants and the public may listen by calling (321) 430-2525 and entering PIN 156 849 608#.

All callers will be muted for the duration of the meeting and will not be able to provide public comment. During the meeting, panelists will discuss the strengths and common themes identified in the applications and make funding recommendations.

The evaluation criteria used by the review panel are available at:

http://wyoarts.state.wy.us/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/FY27-Creative-Aging-Project-Grant-evaluation-criteria-final-version.pdf

For more information, contact Josh Chrysler, folklorist and health and wellness specialist with the Wyoming Arts Council, at (307) 256-2010 or joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov.