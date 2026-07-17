Wyoming Arts Council Launches Public Engagement Survey

The Wyoming Arts Council is inviting artists, arts organizations, and community members to participate in a public engagement survey to help inform the agency’s next strategic plan. The survey is open through July 31, 2026, and is available online at https://forms.gle/t73tMW9SwGKd5GSY8.

The Wyoming Arts Council receives approximately half of its annual funding through a Partnership Agreement with the National Endowment for the Arts, which requires the agency to maintain an up-to-date strategic plan. While the current plan extends through 2027, the planning process provides an opportunity to gather input from Wyoming’s arts and culture community and evaluate how the Arts Council can best respond to the evolving needs of the state’s creative sector.

The public engagement survey is one of several ways the Arts Council will gather feedback over the coming months. Staff will also meet with partner organizations and facilitate roundtable discussions with community groups and representatives from a variety of artistic disciplines.

Input from artists, arts organizations, educators, and community members across Wyoming will help shape the Arts Council’s priorities and guide its work in the years ahead.