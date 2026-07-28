Podcast: New microchips could supercharge AI
An innovative new engineering approach may lead to denser, more powerful microchips and computing systems. U.S. National Science Foundation-supported researcher Qing Cao discusses a new monolithic, 3D-integrated silicon microchip and how it might impact artificial intelligence systems.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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